The death of a former general overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Wilson Badejo, was announced on Saturday, August 7

Badejo, who passed on at the age of 74, served the church in several ministerial capacities, including being general overseer for 10 years

The church had nothing but praises for the deceased as it called for prayers for the family he left behind

The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has been thrown into mourning following the death of its former general overseer, Wilson Badejo.

Badejo who was the church’s general overseer between 1999 and 2009, died on Saturday, August 7, after a brief illness at the age of 74.

His passing was announced by the national secretary of the church, Yomi Oyinloye, Premium Times reports.

The church, in a statement, described the late cleric who served in several ministerial capacities as an accomplished servant of God, a great achiever and a respected family man.

The statement read in part:

“He was a man of many parts who was able to unlock socio-cultural gateways, and in the process successfully endeared several friends and loved ones from all walks of life across the divide."

Badejo will be missed

Oyinloye said the deceased left behind an indelible mark in the heart of everyone who came his way, PM News reports.

According to him, Badejo's death was a great loss to the church. He also called on members to pray for the family of the deceased and the Foursquare Gospel Church in this time of mourning.

