Death is the end of all dreams. Renowned Nigerian televangelist and philanthropist, Temitope Balogun Joshua, passed away on Sunday, June 6, in a shocking episode that has plunged his teeming legions of followers and loyalists into mourning.

Joshua's death came amid eruptions of fear across the country as, over a couple of months, Nigeria has lost prominent figures from politics to entertainment and faith.

Nigeria has lost three prominent Nigerian pastors over the last three months. Credit: Stephen Akinola, RCCG, TB Joshua Ministries

Source: Facebook

As the world continues to grief over Joshua's demise, Legit.ng highlights major religious figures who died in the last three months.

1. Dare Adeboye

Dare Adeboye, the son of the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye gave up the ghost on Tuesday, May 4, in Eket, Akwa Ibom state.

Moulded in the meek image of his father, the 42-year-old's death came as a shock as he had ministered the previous day and later retired to his bed only not to wake up.

The body of Dare who was the third child of the RCCG founder was buried on Tuesday, May 11, amid tears and a tragic flow of emotions.

2. TB Joshua

A God-sent mercy to many, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) was confirmed dead on 6 June 2021 via a sorrow-filled statement on the verified and official Facebook page of his church.

Joshua was to celebrate his 58th birthday anniversary on Saturday, June 12, but death came knocking in the early hours of Sunday, plunging his lovers and followers across the world into mourning.

The televangelist will be fondly remembered for his miracles and prophecies -- and of course, philanthropy which has brought smiles back to the face of many people in Africa and in the world generally.

3. Stephen Akinola death

Reverend Stephen Akinola, the general superintendent of the Redemption Ministries Worldwide, died on Sunday morning, June 6.

The news of Akinola’s death came in hours after the death of Prophet TB Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations.

Members of the Redemption Ministries thronged to the church which has its headquarters in Port Harcourt to mourn the famous cleric.

President Buhari mourns

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the death of TB Joshua and sent condolence to his people, describing the demise of the late televangelist as a colossal loss for the country.

In a statement released on his behalf by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the president stated that the renowned televangelist will be missed by his followers all over the world not only for his spiritual contributions but also for touching many lives through philanthropic gestures.

Nigerians have been reacting on social media

Bamidele Ademola-Olateju writes:

"So heartbreaking to hear TB Joshua's death. I have confirmed the sad news from a source close to him. May his soul rest in peace."

Eromosele Ebhomele writes:

"Dear TB Joshua, I slept very late last night hoping and praying it is not true. I almost called your phone to know if it was just rumour.

"But like you were said to have preached yesterday just hours before your demise, there is a “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.”

"I can't forget that first day you called me on the phone, how, with your soft voice, you appreciated me, and how we became close. Rest in peace, amen."

Source: Legit Newspaper