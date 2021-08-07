The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has notified Muslims in Nigeria about a sacred month in the Islamic calendar

The president-general of Nigeria of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs directed Muslims on what to do when they see the new moon

The religious leader made the call in a statement signed and released through the sultanate council in Sokoto

Sokoto state - The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed Muslims in the country to look out for the new moon of Muharram 1443 AH from Sunday, August 8.

The Guardian reported that the Muslim leader gave the directive on Saturday, August 7, in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, chairman, advisory committee on religious affairs, sultanate council, Sokoto.

Muslims urged to report moon sighing

Abubakar, the president-general of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), asked Muslims to report sighting of the new moon to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the sultan.

The religious leader according to Daily Trust prayed to Allah for Muslims to abide by the rules of the religion while discharging their duties

