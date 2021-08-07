Nigerians will be joining the rest of the world to mark Hijrah 1443 AH, the first day in the Islamic New Year Calendar

In celebration of the day, Jigawa and Kano state government has declared Monday, August 9, as a public holiday

Governors Ganduje and Badaru urged residents to use the day to pray for the state as well as Nigeria at large

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Jigawa, Kano - In a bid to enable Muslim faithful commemorate the new Islamic calendar, Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has declared Monday, August 9, a work-free day.

This was announced in a statement by the state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, The Independent reported.

The Kano state governor urged workers in the state to use the occasion to pray for the country to deliver it from the prevailing security challenges.

While congratulating the Muslims on the dawn of the new Islamic year, Ganduje enlisted the support and cooperation of the people for the government as it strives hard to do better.

Jigawa state declares public holiday to mark Islamic new year

Similarly, the Jigawa state government also declared Monday, August 9, as a public holiday to commemorate the Islamic New Year- Hijrah 1443 AH, Daily Trust reported

Alhaji Hussaini Kila, the state Head of the Civil Service, made this known in a statement on Saturday, August 7, in Dutse.

Governor Muhammad Badaru, congratulated Muslims around the world on the dawn of the new Islamic year and appealed to civil servants and residents to pray for the state.

Osun sovernor declares Monday public holiday to celebrate Islamic new year

Earlier, the governor of Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola declared Monday, August 9, a public holiday to commemorate the Islamic New Year- Hijrah 1443 AH.

In a statement signed by the commissioner for home affairs, Tajudeen Lawal, Oyetola, charged Muslims and people of other religions to see the holiday as an avenue, opportunity to pray for the growth and development of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The Islamic New Year is also called the Hijri New Year or Arabic New Year; it is a day that marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri year, the day which the year is incremented.

Source: Legit