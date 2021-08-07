The Islamic New Year which marks the start of the Muslim lunar calendar falls during the second week of August this year.

To mark the start of the Islamic new year First Muharram Hijra 1443AH, some states in Nigeria have declared Monday, August 9, as a public holiday.

Legit.ng highlights five states that will be observing a public holiday to commemorate the Islamic New Year.

Governor Bagudu has declared Monday, 1st Muharram as a public holiday.

Source: Facebook

1. Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state declared Monday as a public holiday to enable the Muslims in the state to join other faithful across the world to mark the commencement of the Islamic New Year.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

2. Jigawa

The Jigawa state government, on its part, congratulated Muslims around the world on the dawn of the new Islamic year.

Announcing that Monday would be a public holiday, the government appealed to civil servants and residents to pray for the state.

3. Oyo

The people of Oyo will also be observing a public holiday on Monday. Governor Seyi Makinde asked Muslims and people of other religions to use the holiday to pray for the peace, unity and growth of Nigeria and the state, The Cable reports.

4. Osun

Both Muslims and those of other religions have been urged by Governor Gboyega Oyetola to use the holiday to pray for the growth and development of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

5. Kano

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in a statement seen by Legit.ng, urged workers to use the work-free day to pray for the country to be delivered from the prevailing security challenges.

Governor Ganduje declared Monday a work-free day to mark Islamic New Year.

Source: Facebook

Ganduje also congratulated the Muslims on the dawn of the new Islamic year, which according to him, calls for thanksgiving and sober reflection

What you need to know about Islamic New Year

The Islamic calendar which is approximately 11 days shorter than the solar, Gregorian calendar runs for 354 or 355 days, Aljazeera reports.

There are 12 months in the year which begins with Muharram and ends with Dhul al-Hijjah. Each month starts with the sighting of the new moon and lasts for 29 or 30 days.

The upcoming new year will be referred to as Hijri 1443 AH.

FG declares public holidays to celebrate Sallah

The Islamic New Year is coming less than three weeks after Muslims celebrated the 2021 Eid-el-Kabir.

Legit.ng had reported that the federal government declared Tuesday, July 20, and Wednesday, July 21, as public holidays to mark the celebration.

The minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government on Thursday, July 15.

