The United States has made a formal request for the detention of suspended deputy commissioner of police Abba Kyari

The embattled police official was indicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the fraud case against Ramon Abbas also known as Hushpuppi

Kyari was suspended on Sunday, August 1, by the Police Service Commission (PSC) after the recommendation by the IGP Usman Baba

Following his suspension by the Police Service Commission (PSC), the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari is set to more trouble.

This is as the United States has requested for the pre-trial detention of the suspended head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The United States of America has asked that Abba Kyari be detained. Photo Credit: Abba Kyari.

According to papers filed at the United State District Court for the Central District of California, the US government is entitled to detention hearing if the defendant risks fleeing.

The court papers sighted by ThisDay indicates that the documents signed by Acting US Attorney, Tracy Wilkinson and two other officials were filed on Thursday, April 29.

Recall that Kyari has already been indicted after Ramon Abbas, a suspected billionaire fraudster, also known as Hushpuppi, confessed that he bribed Kyari to arrest someone who outsmarted him in a $1.1 million scam.

It was gathered that the US described Kyari, one of Nigeria's celebrated cops as a "serious risk defendant".

Mike Ozekhome says US must make formal request for Abba Kyari’s extradition

Earlier, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has said the United States must make a formal request for the extradition of Kyari.

Kyari was indicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the fraud case against Ramon Abbas also known as Hushpuppi in the US.

Reacting to the development, Ozekhome said the FBI can’t just come to Nigeria to arrest Kyari without going through an extradition process.

FBI: Abba Kyari finally appears before police investigative panel, denies wrongdoing

Meanwhile, Kyari has appeared before the special investigation panel over his indictment in a fraud case involving Abbas Ramon, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

The panel investigating him is headed by Joseph Egbunike, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department.

Kyari presented his defence to the SIP at the Force headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday, August 3, adding that the SIP ended the session around 8 pm.

Source: Legit