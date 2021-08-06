Nigerian media mogul, Mo Abudu and popular Hollywood filmmaker, Will Packer, have acquired the rights to a Bloomberg article on the controversial Instagram star, Hushpuppi

Taking to her Instagram page, the Ebony Life CEO explained that it was important they told the story to retain its authenticity

According to Mo Abudu, many lessons could be learned from good and bad stories just like in Hushpuppi’s case

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Ebony Life CEO and astute businesswoman, Mo Abudu, has announced her partnership with Hollywood filmmaker, Will Packer, to tell the story of controversial Nigerian celeb, Hushpuppi.

Abudu alongside Packer cinched the rights to a Bloomberg article by Evan Ratliff called The Fall of Billionaire ‘Gucci Master’.

The Ebony Life TV CEO explained that they decided a story like Hushpuppi’s needed to be told because there were many lessons to be learned from good and bad stories.

Mo Abudu and Will Packer to make an action thriller out of Hushpuppi's story. Photos: @moabudu, @willpowerpacker, @hushpuppi

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Abudu also added that if they had not decided to tell the story, someone else would have and that in order to preserve its authenticity, a Nigerian storyteller needed to be involved.

She also spoke on how the action thriller would give people a chance to see how a character was formed based on his environment and life choices.

Her post reads in part:

“If we do not tell this story, someone else will and to ensure that this story is told with authenticity, a Nigerian storyteller with our pedigree needs to be involved.

"Too often, these types of characters are one-dimensional and feed into the worst stereotypes.

"Hushpuppi’s story is based on a real person whose story is already partly known to the world but the film gives us a real chance to tell a cautionary tale about a character formed by his environment and life choices.”

See below:

Mo Abudu also explained that it was an honour to be working on the project with Packer as she proceeded to name some of his blockbuster movies including Girls Trip, Think Like A Man, Stomp The Yard, to name a few.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react to news of action thriller being made about Hushpuppi

Read what some Nigerians had to say about Mo Abudu's announcement below:

Etimeffiong:

"It’s our story to tell."

Dakoreea:

"Whoop Whoop ❤️ ever blazing the trail Lady Mo!!!"

Ellaazdelicacies:

"How come no one has rushed to make a film about Lekki toll gate massacre? The world needs to hear loud and clear the atrocious actions of this wicked government."

9ine_marley:

"Story never end una 1 shoot film, how una go take end the Story?"

Kate001001:

"Is it legal to make a movie about a case that's still in court and no final verdict? Me I don't know sha."

Starzrank:

"Pele ooo story teller , who will tell the story of lekki toll gate."

Interesting.

Mind-blowing facts about Hushpuppi

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas popularly referred to as Hushpuppi was an Instagram big boy and celebrity with a followers count of over 2 million before his fraudulent activities were busted.

Currently answering to criminal charges in the United States bordering on business email compromise frauds, money laundering and other related scams, Legit.ng reported on 5 facts about the billionaire fraudster.

Before his arrest, Hushpuppi regularly flaunted expensive designer wears and luxurious rides just as he hung out with A-list Nigerian celebrities.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit