Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), has said that the rule of law would be followed on Abba Kyari's case

The AGF made this known on Thursday, August 5, while speaking on the possible extradition of Abba Kyari to the US

According to him, the suspended senior police officer remains innocent until the investigations prove otherwise

FCT, Abuja - Following the indictment of the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has said the law would be followed on the cop's possible extradition.

ThisDay reports that a US court had ordered Kyari’s arrest over his involvement with a suspected international fraudster, Ramon Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Legit.ng gathered that while speaking in an interview with Voice Of America (VOA) on Thursday, August 5, Malami said that though there was a bilateral agreement between Nigeria and the US, guidelines must be followed.

He explained:

“Yes, we have a bilateral agreement between Nigeria and the US on extraditing anyone who commits any offence in any of the countries, be it Nigeria or the United States but there are guidelines.

"And the guidelines are when the country writes a letter to the foreign affairs ministry, and the foreign affairs will send to the minister of justice, so the court will give permission for extradition of any one to go and answer some questions in United states based on the allegations. I am not saying Abba Kyari will be extradited but the law will be followed judiciously before taking any action.”

Prominent lawyer Ozekhome asks FG to follow due process in extraditing Abba Kyari

Channels TV also reports that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN), Mike Ozekhome, has asked that due process should be followed in the case of international fraud in which Abba Kyari, has been indicted.

He asked that the extradition law of 2005 must be followed and the US must write to Nigeria through its envoy before the process of extradition can begin.

Police Service Commission reveals why Abba Kyari could be sacked

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Police Service Commission (PSC) disclosed that an outright dismissal is one of the penalties that can be imposed on Abba Kyari, if he is found guilty of the allegations against him.

It was reported that Kyari was recently suspended by the police authorities after his indictment by the US for his alleged role in the $1.1million fraud by Ramon Abass, popularly called Hushipuppi.

Austin Braimoh, the spokesperson for the PSC, however, spoke about the likely disciplinary actions that Kyari might face if he is culpable.

