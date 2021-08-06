Mixed reactions have trailed Babangida's statement comparing the levels of corruption in Nigeria under the military and civilian governments

The former head of state had said corruption under the democratic system is worse than what was experienced under the military

While some strongly rejected IBB's claim, some others believe his assessment of the menace of corruption in the country is correct

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Former military ruler Ibrahim Babangida has argued that corruption in Nigeria is worse under civilian government than under the past military regimes.

Babangida, popularly called IBB, made this known in an interview aired by Arise News TV on Friday, August 6.

Mixed reactions have trailed IBB's claim that corruption is worse under civilian leaders than military rulers. Photo credit: GEORGES GOBET/AFP, Patrick Durand/Sygma

Source: Getty Images

The former head of state was quoted to have said:

“Well on that, you can’t compare it with the facts on the ground now. You can say it. From what I read, from analysis, I think we are saints when compared to what is happening under a democratic dispensation.

“I sacked a governor for misappropriating less than N313,000.

“Today, those who have stolen billions and are in court are now parading themselves on the streets. Who else is better in fighting corruption?”

Nigerians react

Reacting, David CN Seer completely disagreed with IBB. He said on Facebook:

"You people that have ruled this country with impunity, bastardized the economy, thinking you can go scotfree, time shall come you will be convicted posthumously, if the country Nigeria still exists."

Ahmed Sani Jibrin also commented:

"Let say you (are) right but corruption was brought by you into Nigeria Government."

Emekass Ugonabo said:

"IBB was the one that gave birth to corruption, scam called 419, drugs pushers and others before it starts producing more eggs..."

However, Dauda Divine Sule in his submission agreed with IBB's stance.

He said:

"Of course I agree. Democracy in Nigeria opens many channels for legalised corruption. I am not sure there was anything like "security votes" and "humongous pension package for ex governors/president" during the military regime."

Similarly, Stanley Chinda said:

"Every military regime did better than all our democratic regime, Babangida build lots of ministries, bridges, refineries, roads and many more."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

IBB reveals why he annulled June 12 election

Meanwhile, about 28 years after he annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, Babangida has finally explained his roles in the annulment.

The presidential election was adjudged the most credible, freest and fairest poll in the history of Nigeria's politics.

Babangida stated that if he had not annulled the election, a violent coup d’etat would have happened.

Source: Legit