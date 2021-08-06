Former military president Ibrahim Babangida has shared his perspective on why the Nigerian military is having difficulty ending insurgency and banditry

Babangida, aka IBB, said the military has what it takes to end the security threats but its ability is being hampered by two factors

The elder statesman said the country's military is overstretched and is also using obsolete equipment

Minna, Niger state - Ibrahim Babangida, Nigeria's former military president, says the Nigerian military is overstretched, though it has the capacity to win the war against the insurgency and banditry in the north.

ThisDay reported that Babangida fondly called IBB made this known in an interview aired on Friday, August 6, on Arise TV.

Ibrahim Babangida takes an oath at the government's headquarters in Lagos on September 2, 1985. Photo credit: FRANCOIS-XAVIER HARISPE/AFP

He was quoted to have said:

"The military, I believe, has the wherewithal to fight this banditry and bring it to an end. But I believe that they are overstretched because of the space that they have to occupy.”

The elder statesman also cited obsolete equipment as one of the key militating factors against the prosecution of the ongoing counter-insurgency war and the battle against banditry.

He, however, said that one of the requirements for a successful military campaign was that the military must believe in what they are fighting.

Insecurity: Army remains determined, says COAS

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya, has assured Nigerians that more than before, the army remains resolute in its resolve to restore peace and security in the country.

He made the disclosure on Sunday, July 4, while addressing army personnel at a reception held after a service in commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2021 in Abuja.

The COAS said the Army has been working in synergy with other services and security agencies to overcome Nigeria's security challenges.

COAS Yahaya introduces new training method

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, on Monday, July 26, inaugurated a 5-day Simulation Excercise codenamed “Ex Lion Heart.”

Yahaya while declaring open the exercise at the Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria, Giri, Abuja urged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to extensively deploy simulation technologies.

A statement by the force's spokesman, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, shared on Facebook revealed that the exercise aims to enhance the capacity of the security services for operational planning and decision making.

