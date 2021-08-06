Big Brother Naija housemate, Whitemoney, recently left many amused with an old video of him working as a plumber

In the video, the Shine Ya Eyes housemate is seen standing over a GP tank as he assists his colleague clear the container

Whitemoney goes on to advertise his services, adding that in case he gets picked by SARS, the video would be his evidence

Whitemoney has undoubtedly come a long way in his pursuit for success and fame, as seen in a now-viral video on social media.

The housemate is currently a contender in the BBNaija house. Photo credit: Whitemoney BBNAIJA, @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney as a plumber

The 2021 Big Brother Naija housemate, who is a known businessman, was apparently also into plumbing as well.

In a video currently trending online, the Shine Ya Eyes housemate is seen assisting another person to clean a GP tank.

While doing the work, Whitemoney can be heard advertising his services. He said:

"Fine boy no dey that thing. Na legit money be this. Incase SARS catch me, na my evidence be this."

Reactions

The video which has since gone viral attracted reactions from social media, some of whom expressed their admiration for the housemate.

Check out some comments below:

simply_esthyp:

"Wonderful."

nkay_mimi:

"Y won’t I love him."

evangelistemmanuella:

"Whghtmoney has won this game already in Jesus Christ name amen."

blier_maxwell:

"Ohhhhhhhh! WhiteMoney ooooo If I make this man my fave ehn."

Whitemoney explains love for cooking

A while ago, Whitemoney revealed that he loves to make people happy. According to him, it is one of the reasons why he loves to cook for his fellow housemates.

The young man said this while he was answering a question on what he wants to be remembered for.

According to the BBNaija star, making people happy is his life's purpose. He, however, noted that not everyone will like him for that.

Source: Legit