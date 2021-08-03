BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes housemate Whitemoney has shared what he wants to be remembered for when he dies

The funny BBNaija star was spotted with his fellow housemates who sat to listen as he addressed them

Whitemoney explained that he came out from hunger, hence, he does not like seeing people go hungry

Reality TV star Whitemoney has revealed that he loves to make people happy. According to him, it is one of the reasons why he loves to cook for his fellow housemates.

The young man said this while he was answering a question on what he wants to be remembered for.

Whitemoney explains

According to the BBNaija star, making people happy is his life's purpose. He, however, noted that not everyone will like him for that.

He said,

"Most people think that the food thing is a strategy. I don't like people being hungry, I came out from hunger. I don't like waiting for food, I like food waiting for me. Cooking and cleaning is not a strategy for me."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

its_akoredebello:

"OMO now this is what we call CONTENT I do hope he made it to day 72."

iam_giifted:

"Even if it's your strategy, there is absolutely nothing wrong with it!. Man of the season!"

edendieko:

"I mean this guy is a realist... I mean his story got me I swear."

reshapeme_nig:

"Why are we waiting till day 72? Dstv and bbnaija should end the show already we have a winner. Ichie white money!"

thereal_akosuaphyna:

"I never for once doubted this man..this is the content we should entertain..the housemates kept nodding!!? A king I stan."

abi2442:

"I love this guy... His life stories inspired my children. It levels with what iv always told them... I'm so happy that my children were all there to hear about his life experience. He has a fighting spirit, and the zeal to succeed."

My guy is staying

Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele drummed support for Whitemoney.

Maria and Pere had both mentioned Whitemoney’s name among housemates they would like to put up for possible eviction.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Jenifa actress made it clear that the BBNaija wouldn’t be returning home come Sunday.

