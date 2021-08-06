Popular Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, clocked 57 on Friday, August 6, 2021, and has taken to social media to celebrate

The controversial celebrity took to her Instagram page to debut photos in honour of turning a new age

Olunoyo stunned in a peacock-inspired look designed by celebrity stylist and designer, Toyin Lawani

Kemi Olunoyo recently had reasons to celebrate as she clocked the big 57 today, Friday, August 6, 2021.

Olunloyo released photos to mark her new age. Photo credit: @kemiolunloyo

Kemi Olunloyo celebrates 57th birthday in style

The beautiful journalist took to her Instagram page to celebrate in fashionable style as she released some drop-dead gorgeous photos of herself.

In the photos, Olunloyo dons a regal dress which was inspired by the beautiful bird, a peacock.

See her post below:

Toyin Lawani speaks on dress inspiration

Top Nigerian designer and stylist, Toyin Lawani, designed the stunning dress. Sharing a back view of the dress, Lawani explained how the dress came about.

In her words:

"I painted this peacock on the dress just few minutes before the shoot, had to wait to let it dry and had to build the rest of the dress on her body, will share later, I chose the peacock because I have love it dearly and built a collection around it, the peacock is a Beautiful bird that keeps evolving, no matter what condition, come rain, come shine and that’s Me, no@matter what they do, or the enemy throws, I keep Rising."

Tega's husband marks wedding anniversary in style

Despite being physically apart, Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega's husband, made sure to honour her on their fourth wedding anniversary on August 5, 2021.

The proud husband - through her official Instagram page - shared a beautiful post to celebrate their beautiful love with a cute collection of photographs and videos.

He accompanied the post with a lovely message in which he professed his love and support for her, thanking Tega for giving him their son.

Source: Legit.ng