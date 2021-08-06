Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega's husband recently celebrated her on their 4th wedding anniversary

To mark the memorable day on August 6, 2021, a collection of photos and some videos of the couple was shared via her Instagram page

This comes shortly after the proud husband came out to defend his wife's risque participation in a truth or dare game in the house

Despite being physically apart, Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega's husband, made sure to honour her on their fourth wedding anniversary on August 6, 2021.

The couple marked their fourth wedding anniversary. Photo credit: @its_tegadominic

Source: Instagram

Tega's husband marks wedding anniversary in style

The proud husband - through her official Instagram page - shared a beautiful post to celebrate their beautiful love with a cute collection of photographs and videos.

He accompanied the post with a lovely message in which he professed his love and support for her, thanking Tega for giving him their son.

He went on to write:

"4 years and forever to go! We aren’t perfect and we are still figuring out our way in this thing called marriage. The world might not understand our love but it doesn’t matter because we got each other always. I will forever be at your corner, cheering you on and supporting you all the way. I will forever fight for us. It’s us against the world baby. Happy 4th Anniversary Babe."

See post below:

Husband Tega defends housemate

A few days ago, Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Tega's husband, came out to defend the BBNaija housemate after she was criticised following a truth or dare game in the house.

Recall that after the Saturday night party, the majority of the housemates took part in the game which saw them speaking truths and carrying out risky dares.

Tega - who is married - was dared to allow a male housemate to touch her bosoms with his mouth. She followed through with the dare, attracting backlash on social media.

