Kim Lee’s biography: age, ethnicity, father, net worth, Bling Empire

Kim Lee is an international DJ, model, musician and television personality. She is known for her appearance on the Netflix reality show Bling Empire. As a result of her popularity, fans have gone to the extent of nicknaming her the "The Asian Kim Kardashian".

Lee attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Is Kim Lee really a DJ? Yes, she is a professional DJ and has appeared on many live stage concerts. She is currently one of the most well-known DJs, particularly in Asia, where she is known as the "Asia's Calvin Harris."

Profile summary

Full name: Kim Lee

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 22nd May 1988

Kim Lee's age: 33 years (as of 2021)

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Place of birth: Orange County, California

Current residence: Los Angeles

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Mixed (French-Vietnamese)

Sexuality: Straight

Religion: Christianity

Height in feet and inches: 5'5"

Height in centimetres: 165

Weight in pounds: 116

Weight in kilograms: 53

Body measurements in inches: 32-26-32

Body measurements in centimetres: 81-66-81

Eye colour: Brown

Hair colour: Black

Siblings: 3

Stepfather: Daniel Segal

Mother: Kimmy Segal

Relationship status: Single

Education: Scratch Academy

Occupation: Actress and model

Net worth: $500,000

Facebook: Kim Lee

Instagram: @kimlee

TikTok: @officialkimlee

Twitter: @OfficialKimlee

Website: officialkimlee.com

Kim Lee's biography

The DJ was born on 22nd May 1988 in Orange County, California. She was raised by her mother, Kimmy, and her stepfather Daniel Segal. Daniel is an author and screenwriter famous for his work on Harry Fox mystery novels.

Kim Lee's biological father, Tony Lee, passed on after struggling with kidney issues. She has two sisters and a younger brother.

What ethnicity is Kim Lee from Bling Empire?

Kim Lee's dad was French while her mother is Vietnamese; hence Kim Lee's ethnicity is mixed.

Lee attends the SOL REPUBLIC Launch at Fred Segal in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Where did Kim Lee go to school?

The American actress graduated from Scratch Academy in Los Angeles.

What does Kim Lee do for a living?

Kim from Bling Empire is a well-known DJ. She has also modelled and appeared on cover magazines like Esquire and GQ. She walked the runways of New York Fashion Weeks, Paris and Los Angeles.

FHM named her the Sexiest Woman in the World in 2011. She has also appeared in Kanye West, Nick Minaj, Katty Perry and Lupe Fiasco's music videos.

In terms of her acting career, she has appeared in some well-known movies and TV shows. Her acting credits include:

Movies and series

2011: Jack and Jill as Theater Patron

as Theater Patron 2011: The Hangover Part II as Dancer

as Dancer 2011: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as Ring Girl

as Ring Girl 2010: Speed-Dating as Yogi

as Yogi 2008: Entourage as Flight Attendant #3

Appearance as herself

2021: MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted

2021: Bling Empire

2009: Dogg After Dark

2009: Snoop Dogg's Father Hood

2008: BET's Top 25 Countdown

2006: Blowin' Up

2005: Next

DJ Kim Lee is seen at Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Cassidy Sparrow

Source: Getty Images

Kim She has also released several hits. Have a look at some of Kim Lee's famous songs:

Money Dance

Boss B*tch

Pretty Girl Rock

Hotel Costers

My B*tches

Closer

Hit It

Mind Games

Walk Away

Dance Master

Who is Kim Lee dating?

There isn't any information about her current relationship. However, she has been linked with several known celebrities in the past. Back in 2007, she was dating a singer by the name Dustin Breeding.

She was also linked with South Korean rapper Keith Ape. It's unclear how long they were together, but they are thought to have been together until 2018.

Is Kevin dating Kim?

There has been some attraction between her and Kevin Kreider, a fellow castmate on Bling Empire. It is unclear whether the two are dating.

Body measurements

Katrina Nova and Kim Lee attend the Get Lucky for Lupus LA celebrity tournament and party at Avalon in Hollywood California. Photo: Tiffany Rose

Source: Getty Images

Dj Kim Lee's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm), and she weighs 116 lbs (53 kgs). The actress' body measurements are 32-26-32 inches. She has brown eyes and black hair.

How rich is Kim Lee?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kim Lee's net worth is $500,000. She has earned her wealth from her career in the entertainment industry, modelling and selling her custom made clothes on her website.

Kim Lee has had plenty of on-camera experience. As a result, she has become one of the most sought after young female DJs.

