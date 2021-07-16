Kim Lee’s biography: age, ethnicity, father, net worth, Bling Empire
Kim Lee is an international DJ, model, musician and television personality. She is known for her appearance on the Netflix reality show Bling Empire. As a result of her popularity, fans have gone to the extent of nicknaming her the "The Asian Kim Kardashian".
Is Kim Lee really a DJ? Yes, she is a professional DJ and has appeared on many live stage concerts. She is currently one of the most well-known DJs, particularly in Asia, where she is known as the "Asia's Calvin Harris."
Profile summary
- Full name: Kim Lee
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 22nd May 1988
- Kim Lee's age: 33 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
- Place of birth: Orange County, California
- Current residence: Los Angeles
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed (French-Vietnamese)
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet and inches: 5'5"
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in pounds: 116
- Weight in kilograms: 53
- Body measurements in inches: 32-26-32
- Body measurements in centimetres: 81-66-81
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Black
- Siblings: 3
- Stepfather: Daniel Segal
- Mother: Kimmy Segal
- Relationship status: Single
- Education: Scratch Academy
- Occupation: Actress and model
- Net worth: $500,000
Kim Lee's biography
The DJ was born on 22nd May 1988 in Orange County, California. She was raised by her mother, Kimmy, and her stepfather Daniel Segal. Daniel is an author and screenwriter famous for his work on Harry Fox mystery novels.
Kim Lee's biological father, Tony Lee, passed on after struggling with kidney issues. She has two sisters and a younger brother.
What ethnicity is Kim Lee from Bling Empire?
Kim Lee's dad was French while her mother is Vietnamese; hence Kim Lee's ethnicity is mixed.
Where did Kim Lee go to school?
The American actress graduated from Scratch Academy in Los Angeles.
What does Kim Lee do for a living?
Kim from Bling Empire is a well-known DJ. She has also modelled and appeared on cover magazines like Esquire and GQ. She walked the runways of New York Fashion Weeks, Paris and Los Angeles.
FHM named her the Sexiest Woman in the World in 2011. She has also appeared in Kanye West, Nick Minaj, Katty Perry and Lupe Fiasco's music videos.
In terms of her acting career, she has appeared in some well-known movies and TV shows. Her acting credits include:
Movies and series
- 2011: Jack and Jill as Theater Patron
- 2011: The Hangover Part II as Dancer
- 2011: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as Ring Girl
- 2010: Speed-Dating as Yogi
- 2008: Entourage as Flight Attendant #3
Appearance as herself
- 2021: MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted
- 2021: Bling Empire
- 2009: Dogg After Dark
- 2009: Snoop Dogg's Father Hood
- 2008: BET's Top 25 Countdown
- 2006: Blowin' Up
- 2005: Next
Kim She has also released several hits. Have a look at some of Kim Lee's famous songs:
- Money Dance
- Boss B*tch
- Pretty Girl Rock
- Hotel Costers
- My B*tches
- Closer
- Hit It
- Mind Games
- Walk Away
- Dance Master
Who is Kim Lee dating?
There isn't any information about her current relationship. However, she has been linked with several known celebrities in the past. Back in 2007, she was dating a singer by the name Dustin Breeding.
She was also linked with South Korean rapper Keith Ape. It's unclear how long they were together, but they are thought to have been together until 2018.
Is Kevin dating Kim?
There has been some attraction between her and Kevin Kreider, a fellow castmate on Bling Empire. It is unclear whether the two are dating.
Body measurements
Dj Kim Lee's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm), and she weighs 116 lbs (53 kgs). The actress' body measurements are 32-26-32 inches. She has brown eyes and black hair.
How rich is Kim Lee?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kim Lee's net worth is $500,000. She has earned her wealth from her career in the entertainment industry, modelling and selling her custom made clothes on her website.
Kim Lee has had plenty of on-camera experience. As a result, she has become one of the most sought after young female DJs.
