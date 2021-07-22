Ash Kaashh’s biography: age, real name, zodiac sign, net worth

Nowadays, many people are gaining fame on social media by being creative and getting the attention of their target audience, and Ash Kaashh is no exception. She is on multiple social networks and enjoys a considerable following. Besides being a social media celebrity, she is also a model and nail artist.

The American born celebrity boasts of a massive following on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat. She uses her social media fame to promote numerous beauty and fashion products and keep fans posted on her personal life.

Profile summary

Name: Ashaley

Ashaley Nickname: Ash Kaashh

Ash Kaashh Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : January 9, 1998

: January 9, 1998 Age : 23 years old

: 23 years old Ash Kaashh’s zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, United States

: Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence : Los Angeles, California, US

: Los Angeles, California, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5'6"

: 5'6" Height in centimetres : 167

: 167 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches : 34-28-35

: 34-28-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-71-89

: 86-71-89 Shoe size : 5 US

: 5 US Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Green and brown

: Green and brown Profession : Social media celebrity, model, nail artist

: Social media celebrity, model, nail artist Net worth: $700,000

Ash Kaashh's bio

Who is Ash Kaashh? She is a social media influencer, model and nail artist. She is famous for posting her content on social media platforms as well as promoting various commercial brands.

How old is Ash Kaashh?

Currently, Ash Kaashh's age is 23 years old. She was born on 9 January, 1998, in Chicago, Illinois, United States.

Career

As a model with many followers on social media platforms, Kaashh derives a significant income from promoting beauty and fashion products from top commercial brands. Some of the brands she has promoted on her platform include Fashion Nova and Cash Clout.

She is an entrepreneur and owns a nail art business called Heaven Sent Nails. It is a virtual nail shop that has a page on Instagram. She displays a range of nail art designs on the platform, and it is gradually getting the attention of a lot of Instagram users.

The young entrepreneur is also the CEO of the Fatal Attraction collection, a unisex clothing line that is set to launch in the near future.

Kaashh has an OnlyFans account, where she posts videos and pictures. You have to pay a subscription fee of $49.99 per month to access her content on the website.

How much is Ash Kaashh worth?

According to Starsgab, Ash Kaashh’s net worth is $700,000. This can be attributed to her brand deals, OnlyFans, as well as her nail business.

Is Ash Kaashh dead or alive?

Kaashh is alive, contrary to the rumours that circulated on social media about her death. The death rumours were based on a picture that shown Kaashh’s Instagram account as memorialized (belonging to someone who has passed away).

Even though the picture seemed real, Kaashh’s Instagram account was not memorialized. The Instagram star is alive and posting on her social media.

Ash Kaashh's measurements

The social media influencer is 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm) tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kg). Her body measurements are 34-28-35 inches (86-71-89 cm).

Social media presence

The influencer is popular due to her content on social media platforms. She is available on Instagram as @ash.kaashh with 1.8 million followers and on Twitter as @ash_kaashh with almost half a million followers. You can also find her on Snapchat @luvnukkibaby.

Ash Kaashh is quickly establishing herself as a fan favourite on various social media platforms. She uses her popularity to promote various brands, alongside her own business ventures.

