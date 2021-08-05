Fetty Wap's daughter Laureen Maxwell died aged four at home in Atlanta, according to new details

The cause of her death is said to have been cardiac arrhythmia, and she reportedly suffered problems since birth

Earlier, Fetty and the baby's mama Turquoise Miami shared touching tributes as they mourned their young one

New details surrounding the sudden death of US rapper Fetty Wap's daughter, Lauren Maxwell, have finally confirmed the cause of her demise.

Fetty Wap lost his daughter on June 24. Photo: fettywap1738.

Source: Instagram

The details confirmed the four-year-old died on June 24 at home in Atlanta, Georgia, from an irregular heartbeat after suffering problems since birth, according to TMZ.

Lauren died from 'fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to congenital cardiac anomalies', details stated in her death certificate.

Born Willi Junior Maxwell II, the rapper, and his baby mama Turquoise Miami confirmed the loss after keeping it private for a month.

Mother and father mourn daughter

As earlier reported by Legit.ng, news of her demise was shared by the late's mother Turquoise, on Instagram, who shared a GIF of Lauren swimming with a touching caption.

She wrote:

"This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself “I love you LAUREN ”because they say that souls can feel your love #rip."

According to Daily Mail, Fetty has six kids with five different women. Lauren was the fifth child.

The rapper did a show earlier in Miami and dedicated it to the little one with a message and photo on his Instagram.

Daily Mail also reported that Turquoise once complained about Fetty failing to pay child support for Lauren for about two years.

Source: Legit.ng