FCT, Abuja - A tense and chaotic scene unfolded on Tuesday, February 17, in the House of Representatives following a motion seeking to reverse the passage of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, triggering sharp disagreements among lawmakers during plenary.

The motion was introduced by the Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Francis Waive, who urged the Green Chamber to rescind its earlier approval of the amendment bill passed on December 23, 2025.

Amendment targets real-time transmission of results

The contentious bill had provided for the mandatory real-time electronic transmission of election results to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Result Viewing Portal (IReV), a reform widely regarded as a major step towards improving transparency and credibility in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Supporters of the provision argue that it strengthens public confidence in elections, while critics have raised concerns about its implementation and legal implications.

Dispute erupts over voice vote ruling

Tensions escalated when Speaker Tajudeen Abbas subjected the motion to a voice vote. Although many lawmakers believed the opposition voices were louder than those in support, the Speaker ruled in favour of the motion.

The ruling immediately sparked loud protests across the chamber, with several members shouting objections and demanding a clearer and more transparent determination of the vote.

Heated exchanges disrupt plenary

As tempers flared, lawmakers exchanged sharp words across the aisle, bringing proceedings close to a standstill. Efforts to calm the chamber proved difficult as divisions deepened over the fate of the electoral amendment.

In an attempt to restore order, the Speaker proposed that the House move into an executive session. The suggestion was initially resisted by some members, further heightening the tension on the floor.

House moves into closed-door session

Despite the resistance, the Speaker eventually directed that the House proceed into a closed-door session to address the matter privately.

The development has intensified internal disagreements within the House, particularly over the provision on real-time electronic transmission of results, which has remained one of the most divisive electoral reforms in recent years.

Observers say the outcome of the closed-door deliberations could have significant implications for Nigeria’s electoral framework ahead of future elections.

