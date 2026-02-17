DJ Dimple has addressed the circulating rumour about being hospitalised after an alleged encounter at the gym involving her and a fellow gym goer

Reports had circulated on social media that the content creator got into a fight with a man over a disagreement that quickly escalated into a fist fight

Addressing the claims, DJ Dimple affirmed that she was neither in a fight nor hospitalised over the alleged altercation

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Dimple, whose real name is Rachel Oluwabukola Martins, has swiftly reacted to rumours claiming she was hospitalised after being beaten up at the gym.

The gist started when a TikToker identified as @officialchampion01 shared a story about a fight he allegedly witnessed at a gym. According to him, a well-built woman who usually trains in the boxing section dared a man to a fight.

DJ Dimple debunks viral claim she was beaten unconscious at the gym.

Things reportedly got heated, and after the woman threw the first punch, the man fought back. He claimed the blow he landed sent her to the hospital. Although the TikToker did not mention any name, social media users were quick to connect the dots.

Many pointed fingers at DJ Dimple, who is known to have a fit physique and often shares workout content, including boxing sessions.

The rumour gained more attention after an X (formerly Twitter) user, @KachySZN, boldly mentioned her name in a post that quickly went viral.

He wrote:

“Dem beat dj dimple to stupor until she fainted 😂😭😭 she go Dey form for where man Dey because you get big body 😂😂.”

DJ Dimple Clarifies Gym-Fight Rumour

Reacting to the claims, DJ Dimple took to her Snapchat page to clear the air by sharing a video of herself looking perfectly fine and nowhere near a hospital bed.

Shutting down the allegations, she expressed frustration over how easily people spread false information online just to gain engagement and make money.

She said partly:

“I've been getting messages about a post on Twitter that I was beaten up at the gym. Please stop spreading lies about me. I am not even a troublesome person. I am always in my lane. Why can't you guys just let me be.”

With her video response, the disc jockey has made it clear that she was not involved in any gym fight and is doing just fine, urging people to stop dragging her name into baseless rumours.

Disc jockey DJ Dimple calls out X users over false hospitalisation rumor.

How Netizens Reacted to Rumour About DJ Dimple

@Cr7Godbrand said:

"Do women have any idea how strong men are? Like…men actually avoid conflict with other men because they know how dangerous it is, talk less of a woman."

@king_Bouble opined:

"Una jus dey cap where the video???"

@ctsar_ct added:

"A man's anger is 599x a woman's masculine energy. The man doesn't have to train. Only needs to get genuinely angry. Leave men alone."

@oyesijimodupe noted:

"Truly I take it back, what a man can do, not all women or most women can’t do it."

@BigXamy penned:

"Lol, an elite female MMA fighter can't fight an average male MMA fighter. Also for boxing and any combat other combat sport."

Watch DJ Dimple's rebuttal below:

