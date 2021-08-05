Nigerian celebrity siblings, Niniola and Teni, are no doubt doing great things in their respective music careers

However, just like their style of music, the celebrity sisters have different takes on fashion

Legit.ng will now shine the spotlight on Nini and Teni’s different ideas when it comes to putting on outfits

Fashion has a great impact on the Nigerian entertainment industry and it is little wonder that celebs express themselves in different ways with their outfits just like celebrity siblings, Nini and Teni.

The duo are no doubt talented musicians and fans have learned to appreciate them for their different music styles.

Despite them being blood related, the sisters couldn’t be any more different with how they express themselves fashion-wise.

Teni and Nini despite being sisters have different takes on fashion. Photos: @tenientertainer, @officialniniola

Source: Instagram

Billionaire crooner, Teni, is known as one of the few entertainment industry tom-boys and this is quite obvious in the way she dresses. As a matter of fact, fans express surprise whenever she happens to wear anything remotely lady-like.

Teni has stamped her mode of fashion in the minds of fans and this mostly consists of baggy clothes, shorts, head warmers, durags, and makeup free look, to name a few.

See some of her snaps below:

1. Coming through with the drip:

2. Comfy clothing? count her in:

3. Healing with swag:

4. Glammed up:

5. A boss:

Niniola on the other hand is the sister who doesn’t fail to embrace her femininity and showcases it with her music and her fashion.

The Maradona crooner is also quite daring with her looks and doesn’t mind experimenting with corsets, coloured hair, boots, leather, and more.

It is safe to say she tries to push boundaries with her fashion and experiments a lot.

See some of Nini’s photos below:

1. Coming in hot:

2. She's never afraid to show skin:

3. Giving TLC vibe:

4. Going back in time with this retro look:

5. Afro-house Queen:

Considering all that has been explained above, the sisters couldn’t be any more different when it comes to fashion despite them being related.

Source: Legit.ng