Rubber wears are what is hot right now and is in the middle of a media renaissance.

However, its journey from Brazilian rainforests to secretive dungeons and now the centre stage of the fashion industry, has been 200 years in the making.

While latex fashion has had a long history of being associated with private rather than public use, it has unarguably gained quite the acceptance among fashion enthusiasts.

Latex fashion is popular among fashion lovers. Photo credit: @official_mercyeke, @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

The latex fashion is no longer only associated with fetishistic intimate practises, it has also become a trendy look seen on runways and red carpets.

Several stars including Nigerian celebrities have rocked this bold and daring trend at one point or the other and they all served major fashion goals.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights 14 celebrities who have jumped on this trend.

Check them out below:

1. Toke Makinwa in a red fitted dress with thigh-high opening

2. Tiwa Savage in this sultry two-piece outfit

3. Lilian Afegbai in a skin tone thin-strap dress

4. Toyin Abraham in this maxi dress with thigh-high boots

5. Yemi Alade paired her latex skirt with an ankara top

6. Seyi Shay in the loose pants

7. Etinosa Idemudiah's look to a recent movie premiere

8. Dorathy serving looks in this number

9. Nengi flaunting her curves in this latex jumpsuit

10. Mercy Eke rocking this stunning ensemble

11. Tacha in this cute pair of jogger pants

12. Omoni Oboli in this maroon corset mini dress

13. Ini Edo brought a bit of spice in her red ensemble

14. Erica Nlewedim came through in this pleated midi skirt

The slip dress is back in vogue

It is safe to say the slip dress trend is back in vogue and has undoubtedly taken over the fashion scene. The once-simple lingerie basic - albeit sultry - has now been transformed into a major style staple and a lot of people are here for it!

Although the trend made a comeback in 2019, it appears to still be at the top of 2021 fashion trends across the globe.

In Nigeria, there are some celebrities who have rocked the trend at one point or the other, in different styles, colours and prints.

Source: Legit.ng