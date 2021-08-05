Popular Nigerian singer, Victor AD has caused a stir on social media after a video of him doing charity work in a club surfaced on social media

The singer who was performing in a club started to solicit for funds from attendees for a girl to continue her education

A lot of Nigerisna have hailed the entertainer and his selfless service to the young lady who held on to him tightly as she shed tears of joy

Popular Nigerian singer, Victor Adere, aka Victor AD recently held a fundraiser in one of the most unlikely places, a night club for a young girl's education.

In a video which made rounds on social media, the singer who paused his performance was seen calling for funds from people in the club 'auction style'.

Many praise Victor AD's selflessness Photo credit: @victoradere/@small_am1

Men in the club were nice enough to drop bundles of raw cash which is meant to fund the young lady's school fees.

Victor AD resumed his performance as the young lady held on to him with her bag of money while shedding ovbious tears of joy.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Read some of the heartwarming comments gathered from the post below:

_iamsheila__:

"He just changed someone’s life for the better..May God bless his heart."

The_yaretzi:

"Service to humanity."

Kingnelson37:

"He's gradually living like his mentor TB Joshua."

Mrpresidennt:

"May God bless him. That is so selfless and profound."

Agwai_paulinious:

"This one na pure example say blessings fit meet you anywhere."

Victor AD hits streets of Warri on birthday

Nigerian music star Victor Adere clocked a new age on Monday, August 2, and he chose to celebrate the special day in a memorable way.

The singer alongside some of his team members took a trip down to his hometown in Warri, Delta state.

Victor decided to spend his birthday in the hood along with people who had been there for him way before he became famous. A video which showed how the birthday played out captured the celebrant alongside some other women who dished out free food to people around.

Source: Legit.ng