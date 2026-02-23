A Nigerian man has shared his joy with social media users after extending a generous gesture towards his mother

In a heartwarming tweet shared via his official account, the man disclosed that he had just purchased his mother's first car

Speaking further, the man shared how his mother reacted when she saw the car gift and his words touched people's hearts

A touching story of a Nigerian man's gesture towards his mother has touched the hearts of many on social media.

The man expressed his excitement and gratitude after surprising his mother with a gift that she had always longed for.

Man surprises mum with her first car

The heartwarming news was shared by @bedge on X, where he disclosed that he had made his mother the proud owner of her first car.

He triggered a deeply appreciative and emotional response from his mother who had not been expecting the gift.

According to him, his mother's reaction was overwhelming, with her breaking down in tears upon seeing the gift.

The moment was more special for him, as it brought back memories of the sacrifices she had made for him.

He recalled how she had bought his first camera, a gesture that meant the world to him at the time.

In his words:

"I just bought my mum a car, she’s been crying on the phone she bought my first camera, I remember crying on the phone too."

Reactions as man buys car for mother

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Simsbury said:

"The fact that you remembered the camera. That you carried that with you all this time. That’s the real story. The car is beautiful but the memory behind it is everything."

Bolatito said:

"Me soon in Jesus name. Loruko jesu. Ah, in Jesus name. Someday soon. Please God, please."

Nwa teacher said:

"God bless you bro. How is your name the name of my village in Ngor-okpala?"

Oby said:

"Awwwnn. Nothing beats an appreciative person said:

Jyrusn said:

"Omg! You just provoked heaven buy putting this extraordinary smiles on your Mom's face. you'll forever enjoy the atmosphere of dis sacrifice."

@UGO SIMBA wrote:

"You’ll soon do same for your own mom. I saw the Admiration in your eyes and thats a prayer people often don’t see. God will answer it."

Suzzy babe:

"I know one day am gonna do that for my mom too by the special grace of God."

Pretty Stésïã said:

"Omo I claim this My parents nd siblings will be Alive to witness me being Rich nd they will always have a reason to Thank God for giving them A blessed Child Amen from my mouth to Gods Ear."

Man buys car for mum

