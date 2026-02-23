Dubai Police declares begging a crime punishable by three months' imprisonment and AED 5,000 fine

Public urged to donate wisely via approved entities to prevent misuse of funds

Nigerians react, discussing implications and comparing local begging conditions to Dubai's new law

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Dubai, UAE - The Dubai Police Force in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has declared begging as a crime punishable by law.

The Dubai Police said begging attract 3 months’ imprisonment and a fine of AED 5,000.

Dubai Police Force declares begging a crime punishable by law. Photo credit: @DubaiPoliceHQ

Source: Twitter

The Police authority advised the people to give wisely and direct their donations through approved entities.

The announcement was made via its X handle @DubaiPoliceHQ, on Monday, Febriary 23, 2026.

Begging is a crime punishable by law. Imprisonment for up to 3 months and a fine of AED 5,000. Give wisely… and direct your donations through approved entities. #GiveWisely

Nigerians react as Dubai Police declares begging crime

@JezebelReborn

I guess you have seen the Northern Nigeria Muslim Almajiris .The Begging capital of the world.

@NicholasJaycob

In Nigeria we have ministry of begging and Almajiri affairs. They make sure there are beggars in the streets and they tax all beggars accordingly.

@Unlimited_BU

Have you heard of the country called Abegistan?

@Digvija73188705

Strong and responsible message. Helping others is important, but it should be done in the right and legal way. Donating through approved and verified organizations ensures your money truly reaches those who need it and also prevents misuse. Compassion with awareness is the best way to give.

@thee_ovie

Encouraging their citizens and other immigrants to work. Nigerian citizens would frown if they try to implement such law here.

@n6oflife6

Nigeria needs this Law passed Nationwide asap.

@Ony1nyechi

Una brothers for northern Nigeria no hear this one ooo.

@CollinsOtuisi

Na different Islam dem Dey practice for Nigeria?

Abuja Beggar Reacts to Wike's eviction Notice

Recalll that in a push to address the rising visibility of street beggars in Abuja, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike ordered law enforcement to start arresting beggars across the capital next week.

Announcing the directive at a road construction ceremony, Wike expressed frustration over the city's image, urging families to relocate beggars before the deadline to avoid detention.

Many beggars, like Ali Bappa, worry about their future with no apparent support alternatives in place, as they rely heavily on the goodwill of strangers for survival.

Governor orders mass arrest of street beggars

Legit.ng also reported that Kwara state government intensified its crackdown on street begging in Ilorin, arresting more than 40 individuals during a fresh evening raid.

Officials disclosed that some street beggars act as informants to bandits and drug peddlers, raising serious security concerns.

The government vowed to sustain the operation until street begging is completely eradicated, citing new tactics by the beggars to evade arrest.

Source: Legit.ng