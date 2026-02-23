Dangote Refinery has resumed petrol sales under a revised distribution structure, restricting access to major marketers

The new arrangement aims to stabilise pricing and strengthen confidence in Nigeria’s petroleum value chain

Industry stakeholders support the shift towards a more structured and predictable downstream market

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Dangote Refinery has resumed the sale of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, under a revised distribution structure approved by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

The latest move marks a departure from the earlier open-access model where independent marketers and smaller buyers could purchase directly from the refinery. Under the new arrangement, only approved major marketers and depot owners will be allowed to lift products directly.

Aliko Dangote's refinery revises petrol marketing model, clears new marketers. Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Industry observers say the return to a controlled supply framework signals a deliberate attempt to stabilise pricing, moderate volatility and strengthen confidence across Nigeria’s downstream petroleum value chain.

Major marketers cleared to lift products

Companies authorised under the updated framework include Mobil/11 Plc, Total, Matrix, Rainoil, Nipco, Northwest, Ardova, Bovas, Pivot, AA Rano, AYM Shafa, NNPC and MRS.

Sources familiar with the development explained that the structure mirrors the selective distribution model first introduced in October 2025, when only a limited number of large operators were granted direct access to refined products.

Under the arrangement, independent petroleum marketers, including members of IPMAN and PETROAN, will now source petrol from depots rather than buying directly from the refinery.

An industry operator described the shift as a strategic balancing act aimed at protecting depot investments while ensuring smoother supply flows nationwide.

Gantry price remains at N774 per litre

The Chief Executive Officer of Petroleumprice.ng, Olajide Jeremiah, confirmed that the refinery’s gantry price remains pegged at N774 per litre.

While the base price at the refinery gate has not changed, eligibility requirements for direct purchase have become stricter. Buyers must either operate functional depot infrastructure or qualify as recognised major marketers before receiving clearance.

According to market trackers, early pricing signals indicate that pump prices could hover around N800 per litre in Lagos, while cities such as Warri, Port Harcourt and Abuja may trend closer to N820 per litre as depot-level adjustments filter through the market.

The refinery is expected to distribute products through coastal vessel shipments, ship-based transactions and gantry loading exclusively for authorised buyers, who will then determine ex-depot prices from their facilities.

Industry reactions: A move toward stability

Stakeholders within the oil and gas sector have largely welcomed the development.

The National President of the Oil and Gas Services Providers Association of Nigeria (OGSPAN), Mazi Colman Obasi, described the arrangement as a positive step, noting that local sourcing of petroleum products remains critical to long-term market stability.

Another industry source revealed that the refinery had previously absorbed losses during periods of sharp price fluctuations and is now seeking to build a more predictable ecosystem.

The goal, according to insiders, is to prevent depot businesses from collapsing while ensuring Nigerians benefit from improved supply coordination and reduced price shocks.

NMDPRA engages wholesale suppliers

In a related move, the Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Engr. Saidu Mohammed, recently convened a high-level meeting with wholesale petroleum suppliers in Abuja.

The engagement focused on supply sufficiency, pricing transparency, regulatory compliance and overall market stability in Nigeria’s fully deregulated petroleum environment.

Wholesale operators commended the regulator for maintaining open dialogue and reaffirmed their commitment to industry best practices.

The meeting forms part of broader regulatory efforts to enhance transparency, efficiency and long-term sustainability within Nigeria’s midstream and downstream sectors.

Dangote Refinery reverts petrol sales to N774 per litre after deal with depot owner. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

A new phase for the downstream market

With deregulation firmly in place, Dangote Refinery’s revised sales model signals a more structured approach to distribution. Depot owners and major marketers are now positioned to play a central role in shaping supply patterns and influencing retail prices nationwide.

According to a Vanguard report, for independent marketers and retail outlets, the market has entered a new phase where access to petrol will depend largely on depot channels rather than direct refinery transactions.

As the distribution system resets, attention will remain on how quickly supply stabilises and whether the pricing framework delivers the predictability consumers and operators have long sought.

Marketers announce new petrol that's N77 cheaper

Legit.ng earlier reported that imported premium motor spirit (PMS) has emerged cheaper than petrol produced by the Dangote Refinery, according to the latest pricing data released by the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN).

Figures published by MEMAN on Friday, February 7, 2026, show that the average landing cost of imported petrol stood at N721.80 per litre, significantly lower than the N799 per litre gantry price offered by the Dangote Refinery.

This represents a price difference of about N77.2 per litre, with imports holding the advantage.

Source: Legit.ng