Singer Victor AD recently clocked a new age and he decided to celebrate his birthday in a special and memorable way

The music star travelled all the way back to his hometown in Warri to celebrate with those who knew him before fame

Victor joined other women to dish out free food to people on the streets and he also thrilled them with free music performances

Fans, colleagues hailed the singer for choosing to celebrate his birthday in a way that positively touched the lives of others

Nigerian music star Victor Adere clocked a new age on Monday, August 2, and he chose to celebrate the special day in a memorable way.

The singer alongside some of his team members took a trip down to his hometown in Warri, Delta state.

Victor AD distributes free food on his birthday. Photo: @victoradere

Victor decided to spend his birthday in the hood along with people who had been there for him way before he became famous.

A video showing how the birthday played out captured the celebrant alongside some other women who dished out free food to people around. The singer gave out portions of 'banga' rice and chunky pieces of beef and turkey.

Another portion of the video also captured the moment the singer thrilled his people with free music performances and took pictures with them.

Sharing the video with members of the online community, Victor wrote:

"Had to go back to my hood. (Warri) it’s a rare privilege to be in a position to give. And I want to say a big thank you to them for accepting me. This is what we live for and will die for. #TeamREDEYE @redeye_movement So much joy in my heart I can’t explain. I PRAY THIS JOY AND HAPPINESS LAST FOREVER."

Watch the clip below:

Fans, colleagues hail Victor AD

The singer's video stirred different reactions from his fans and followers on social media. Many commended him for choosing to spend his day with others.

Read comments below:

voltageboss01 said:

"Pure love to the hood."

comedianyusreal said:

"You are bless boss,"

odiete_praiz said:

"Mad love for the hood.... eating banga rice from nylon is the best way to enjoy it ooo"

faskymillz said:

"Victor you self you know!!!! More life."

gr8emmy_ said:

"Smart Decision…. Feels good connecting back to your roots… keep scaling heights #humilitypays."

