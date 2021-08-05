A Kenyan woman named Susan Njogu got married to an Australian man identified as Phillip Eling in January 2018

The Kenyan woman said she has been judged for marrying a physically challenged man but it doesn't bother her

According to Susan, she has an amazing connection with the love of her life and she loves his relentless spirit

A Kenyan woman identified as Susan Njogu has taken to social media to educate women on how to treat their husbands.

Susan who is married to an Australian man Phillip Eling said it is important for women to be respectful to their husbands no matter their status.

The Elings at their home in Australia. Photo: Susan Eling

In her words on Facebook:

“As a wife, be respectful to your husband/partner no matter who they are or the status they have, make him genuinely know that he is the man you choose to spend life with for the rest of your life. Be submissive to him and show him he is the head of the family; always acknowledge his little or big deeds he goes out of his way to make sure you are happy all the time.

"Always uplift him and build him to the best of your ability, if you do this things trust me he can even buy the whole heaven to you in a blink of an eye. I am still learning how to do all this slowly by slowly, but I believe I have done 3/4 of them and I have experience the sweet outcome.”

Njogu met Phillip while studying in Australia and both fell in love. She tied the knot with the love of her life in 2018.

The vibrant lady often shares her story on social media platforms saying she hopes to inspire many people from across the world.

Njogu told TUKO.co.ke in a phone interview:

"I am in an interabled marriage. One thing I love about my husband is how unstoppable he is."

Njogu, who has stayed in Australia for seven years said that she loves cooking her husband's favourite food which is mashed potatoes and slow-cooked lamb.

