A Nigerian man has melted the hearts of thousands of social media users over his kind gesture to a heavily pregnant woman

The man identified as Lord Zeus had run into the pregnant lady hawking on the Asaba bridge and engaged her in a conversation

After his chat with the lady, he handed her N100k with the promise that she would never hawk again

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A pregnant hawker became richer in thousands after her encounter with a kind stranger on the Asaba bridge, Delta.

The kind man, a Nigerian comedian by the name, Lord Zeus, had accosted the woman hawking and sought to patronise her.

He made the woman promise him never to be found hawking again Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Lord Zeus 101

Source: Facebook

He started up a conversation with the lady and was moved by her story. A video shared on the comedian's Facebook page showed him giving her N100K.

The woman complained that the money was too much. Zeus insisted that she have it with the promise never to find her hawking again.

In a touching scene from the 4-minute clip, the woman requested his number repeatedly to which he declined.

She then showered heartfelt prayers for the man. Onlookers hailed the man's kindness to the woman.

Nigerians react

Wendy CJ Wendy said:

"I see love peace and respect that woman have for her husband despite her condition and hawking at road .she still remember her husband to give the money to ,so he will start up a little business.

"God I pray that any little business they both start up with the token let it grow high and expand in jesus name Amen . GOD bless you lord Zeus you will never lack .what u gave out will be multiplied in million fold."

Nelojosh commented:

"Giver's never lack, Ja bless. Meanwhile i like that your epistle under comment section, a lot of people misunderstood a little display of kindness as a means of tasking~odi ezigbote egwu."

Anierobi Chinedu stated:

"With tear in my eyes i pray that God Almighty will bless you ZEUS for putting smiles in the face of this pregnant woman, good woman says that she will give the money to the husband to support his hustle, and finally i wish her safe delivery as we are expecting a bouncing baby boy in Jesus name Amen."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Man stuns young street seller by buying all her wares and gifting her extra cash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had bought all the wares of a young street seller.

In a video shared on Facebook, the kind-hearted man engaged the girl in a conversation and learnt that she was mandated to sell all the wares for 4k but had only sold 1k worth of items.

To the youngster's surprise, he bought all the wares for 5k. Upon learning that the girl is fatherless, he gave an additional 10k for her mum.

Source: Legit