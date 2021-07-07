Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani and husband, Dee Unknown, have gone the extra mile in making her son, Tenor, happy

Lawani happily took to her Instagram page to announce that her hubby got a massive facial tattoo of his stepson

The expectant mother also posted a video of the tattoo while sharing a short back story about how he made the decision

There is nothing like the love of one’s parents and this is exactly what Toyin Lawani’s son, Tenor, is enjoying at the moment.

The celebrity stylist disclosed on her Instagram page that one of the young man’s wishes has finally come to pass.

Toyin Lawani's hubby, Dee Unknown, tattoos step-son Tenor's face on his chest. Photo: @tiannahsplaceempire/@thereallordmaine

According to the newlywed stylist, her husband, Dee Unknown, made Tenor extremely happy by getting a massive tattoo of the little man’s face on his chest.

Tenor would no longer disturb his mum

Lawani explained that her little boy has always disturbed her and asked why she only has a tattoo of his elder sister on her body and none dedicated to him.

She, however, added that the little man has no idea of how painful it is to get a tattoo. A relieved Lawani added that now that her husband has gotten a tattoo of Tenor, he would no longer disturb her.

Mixed reactions trail hubby's action

The video post got social media users talking in Lawani’s comment section. Read what some of them had to say below:

wonderoma said:

"Wow the Unknown draw Tenor on his chest."

kofoworolaadelaja said:

"The extreme you go to show how much you love your kids make me imagine the kind of love you enjoyed from your late mum."

official_thomieclassic said:

"Wow wow wow this is beautiful."

sbee77_jbl said:

"Wow... This is amazing. God bless your home guys."

je_suis_adaku said:

kiki__famous s on daddy's body ooo. Danm. It’s cute."

kiki__famous said:

"That’s at the unknown chest."

Celebrities storm Toyin Lawani’s wedding

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that the mother of two finally exchanged marital vows with her longtime lover and business partner, Segun Wealth aka Dee Unknown.

The star-studded wedding was attended by friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry who showed up rocking stylish black outfits.

Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, Tiwa Savage were among the popular faces who were spotted at the event.

