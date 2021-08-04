According to the latest media reports, over half of the tickets for Kanye West's second Donda show were sold in just one hour

The US superstar is reportedly going back to Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for his second listening event

The wealthy and famous rapper is expected to drop his highly-anticipated Donda project on 6 August

World-renowned lyricist and music genius Kanye West has reportedly sold over half of the tickets for his second Donda show at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The US superstar sold the tickets in just one hour. The rapper's fans will once again gather at the Atlanta stadium for their fave's listening event.

Over half of the tickets for Kanye West's second 'Donda' show were sold in just one hour.

The highly-anticipated album is expected to be released on August 6. Based on the number of tickets sold so far, Kanye will drop the project in a sold-out show.

Music lovers took to The Shade Room's IG page to share their thoughts on their post about the ticket sales.

Check out some of the mixed reactions from fans below:

_______queenk:

"He knows exactly what he’s doing with his lil genius self lol."

marty5000:

"The man can floss his teeth and sell out an arena."

mgrady_23:

"People really wasting their money… he not going to do nothing but just stand in one spot again."

beautyexchange:

"He literally just stands there and y’all pay to see this man."

leesurprises_:

"Two listening shows for an album that's not finished yet... people love giving their money to the rich."

myhaitianhouse:

"So why he don’t release this album already, why he keep having concerts and we can’t hear it."

Peek inside Kanye West's Donda living quarters

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kanye West took to social media to share a sneak peek inside his living quarters inside Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The superstar rented the stadium as he put finishing touches to his upcoming album, Donda.

The hip-hop mogul's bedroom had a simple single bed, no windows, a digital clock and a wall-mounted TV. In the pic, one can also see some clothing, shoes and an open black suitcase.

