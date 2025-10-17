A lady has shared her heartbreaking experience after trusting a friend to book an accomodation for her in Dubai

According to the lady, she had entrusted her friend with funds for her accommodation, not knowing that she was making a mistake

When she arrived in Dubai, she called her friend to pick her up, but she has been unable to reach her by phone till date

A lady left netizens heartbroken after sharing an emotional account of the betrayal she faced at the hands of her friend in Dubai.

According to her, she had trusted her friend to arrange accommodation for her before her arrival in the United Arab Emirates.

Lady betrayed by friend in Dubai

The lady, known on TikTok as @iamjamirah1, explained that she had sent money to her friend for the booking, believing that she was making a safe and reliable arrangement.

However, upon arriving at Dubai airport, her failed to show up as promised despite waiting for seven hours. To make matters worse, her phone was switched off.

The stranded traveller was left to fend for herself in a new city, until a kind stranger intervened and provided assistance. This Good Samaritan helped her find accommodation and get settled.

Her friend, who was also a former high school classmate, had apparently cut all contact, leaving her without any means of getting in touch.

The lady narrated:

"You think you can hurt me? The person that was supposed to pick me up from Dubai airport on November 16th 2022 left me stranded for 7 hours. She switched off her phone yet she was the only person I knew in Dubai. She was my best friend in high school, l knew her for a long time.

"She was the only person l knew who stayed in Dubai. l trusted her soo much to the extent l sent her my accommodation money so that she can book for me a place to stay before l arrive in Dubai, we were communicating with her all through my boarding time and she convinced me that she will be at the airport earlier than me.

"So when l reached the airport l looked around and l didn’t see her, hoping maybe she will come late, when l tried to call her phone number it was switched off, l waited for 7 hrs but nothing remember this was my first time to come to Dubai, but later a stranger helped me out and now the rest is history and up to now her phone is still off."

Reactions trail lady's experience with friend

TikTok users reacted massively in the comments section.

@C4collectionzz plus-size said:

"Hmmmmm, exact happened to me wen I travelled to France, my own cousin left me stranded with my 8months old son, under cold weather, fone stopped going tru. Had to call a friend I know in Germany who was so thrilled to take us in. Had to pay for a connecting flight I Neva planned. Life!"

@AshleyN.Tall reacted:

"Darling I have been there!! not dubai but I have been left stranded by family in a foreign country."

@Meli_Melo said:

"Next time book an airbnb or hotel room urself then once u land u take a uber to the destination. U could have done it all by urself, didn't even need to send her the money."

@lesaeilly added:

"That's why I no longer interested in having the so called" best" cause these people are our worst enermies ,I promise you,you will never cry again."

See the post below:

