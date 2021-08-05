A bride caused a huge stir on social media following her unexpected action when it got to the point of kissing the groom

To the surprise of guests at the wedding occasion, the lady declined kissing her man despite his many attempts

Social media users have given their thought on the lady's action with some saying that the bride may be the shy type

A lady did the unexpected at her wedding ceremony that has sent social media into a mixed frenzy.

This is as the bride refrained from locking lips with her man when the occasion called for it.

After being directed by a man that appeared to be the pastor of the occasion, the groom made to kiss the lady but she kept dodging him.

In the video shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut, theadh wore a weak smile that suggested she was shy and refused to be moved by the chants from guests who obviously wanted the lady to comply with the marital ritual.

The man after several unsuccessful attempts managed to rub his lips mildly against hers.

The location of the wedding could not be ascertained as of time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@yetundebakare said:

"She dey disguise be like say dem force her or she don lie to another guy say she dey go best her friend."

@funnymrpeter commented:

"I don't have issues with the bride , the DJ is the problem here ,why would he play such song."

@jullyboss reacted:

"Shy ke I use two hands hold that head hero one place kiss am better style."

@olori_tennys remarked:

"Shy bi bawo..was she not aware the wedding will take place.. I m not understanding."

Shy groom refuses to kiss bride on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had refused to kiss his bride on their wedding day.

In the video that was posted on Instagram by @ijeomadaisy, the groom sat on a chair while his bride knelt before him and tried kissing him.

Obviously shy, the groom kept dodging the kiss and the guests could be heard saying "kiss your wife".

Instead of kissing his wife, the groom was just smiling and could be seen responding to the lady who asked him what the problem was.

