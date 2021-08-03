An adorable video of a couple has got people talking on social media as the lovebirds could be seen leading the praise and worship session during their church wedding

The video was shared on Instagram and many Nigerians took to the comment section to pray for the couple

Some also jokingly said in the comment section that it's a case of choir master walking down the aisle with choir mistress

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A couple in Benin City recently warmed hearts on social media after a video of them emerged on Instagram.

In the video that was shared by @instablog9ja, the couple could be seen leading the praise and worship session during their church wedding.

The couple took over praise and worship session during their church wedding. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

With her angelic voice, the bride sang Mercy Chinwo's Excess Love as her hubby danced and waited for her to pass the microphone to him.

When he was passed the microphone, the groom also proved that his voice was as sweet as his wife's. They both praised God with their sweet voices as appreciation for bringing them together as one.

Many react to the adorable video

Reacting, @zinnieposh said:

"God I can sing oh!! Hmmmm! Okay oh!"

@adorable___meee commented:

"He will not cheat in the marriage in Jesus name, amen."

@oluchi__victoria wrote:

"So beautiful. May your marriage last in Jesus name amen."

@stilloading_ said:

"Choir master weds choir mistress."

@ladyque_1 commented:

"This is so beautiful to watch. May God bless their union."

Nigerians react as video shows recent wedding where only dollars was sprayed throughout

In other news, a couple's wedding ceremony has become the talk of social media owing to the manner in which money bags displayed their wealth.

The rich wedding occasion turned a dollar-spraying spree as can be seen in an Instagram video shared by @maxwelljennings.

The occasion which was that of lovebirds identified as Bernice & Kojo was as if it was an entry rule that no currency aside from dollars be showcased.

From left, right and centre, money rained to the point that it littered the floor and became a carpet for the dancing couple and guests.

Source: Legit Newspaper