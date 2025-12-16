Things to Know About a Man Who Disarmed a Gunman Saving Lives

A fruit shop owner has been hailed as a hero after tackling and disarming a gunman during the Bondi Beach shooting

Ahmed al Ahmed, 43, was shot twice while saving lives as attackers opened fire on crowds celebrating Hanukkah

The New South Wales premier praised him as “a real-life hero” whose actions prevented further tragedy

A bystander who tackled and disarmed one of the gunmen during the Bondi Beach shooting has been hailed as a hero. The man, named by relatives as Ahmed al Ahmed, was captured on video running up to the attacker from behind before grabbing the shotgun from his hands and pointing it back at him.

Footage showed the terrorist moving towards a bridge where another gunman was located, while Ahmed placed the weapon beside a tree.

Fruit shop owner acted while on coffee trip

Mr Ahmed, who owns a fruit shop in Sutherland, had been on his way to “have coffee” when he confronted the gunman. His father, Mohamed Fateh al Ahmed, said:

"His friend told him let's go have coffee at Bondi. They got there and were shocked to see armed men firing their weapons and terrorists. I feel pride and honour because my son is a hero of Australia."

Family members explained that Ahmed, who previously served with the police, noticed a gunman hiding behind a tree and tackled him when he ran out of ammunition.

Injuries and hospital recovery

Ahmed, who was wearing a white T-shirt during the incident, was shot twice and underwent surgery for bullet wounds. His cousin confirmed that he suffered injuries to his arm and hand and may need “two or three surgeries”.

His father added:

"Thank god, when he did what he did, he wasn't thinking at all about the background of the people he was saving, the people dying in the street. He doesn't discriminate between one nationality and another. Especially in Australia, there's no difference between one citizen and another. He has an Australian citizenship and thank god he defended the innocent people."

His mother, Malakeh Hasan Al Ahmed, said:

"My son has always been brave, helps people, he likes that. He saw they were dying and people were losing their lives, and when that guy ran out of ammunition, he took it from him, but he was hit. We pray god saves him for us."

Premier praises "real-life hero"

The Premier of New South Wales, Chris Minns, visited Ahmed in hospital and posted a picture of the 43-year-old, calling him “a real-life hero” who saved “countless lives”.

In footage broadcast by 7News, Ahmed appeared with a bloodied arm and hand, supported by others near the scene.

Bondi Beach shooting details

The attack took place around 6pm local time on Sunday evening, December 14, 2025, when two gunmen opened fire from a bridge on crowds attending a Jewish event celebrating Hanukkah. More than 1,000 people had gathered for the festival.

At least 16 people were killed, including one of the gunmen, and 40 others were injured. One gunman was killed while another remained in critical condition.

One of the suspects was identified as 24-year-old Naveed Akram, whose driver’s licence listed his residence in Bonnyrigg, a suburb of Sydney. The identity of the second attacker has not yet been confirmed.

Family and community reaction

Ahmed’s cousin, identified by local media as Mustafa, told 7News:

"He's in hospital and we don't know exactly what's going on inside. We do hope he will be fine. He's a hero, 100%."

The Bondi Beach shooting has shocked Australia, but the actions of Mr Ahmed have been widely praised as an act of bravery that prevented further loss of life.

