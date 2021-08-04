It is no longer news that President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, is getting set to tie the knot with a Kano princess

Yusuf and the daughter of the Emir of Bichi in Kano, Princess Zahra Bayero, will reportedly hold their union on August 21, 2021

The couple have already started pre-wedding festivities and lovely photos from Zahra’s bridal shower has emerged online

Another big wedding is in the books for Nigeria’s first family as President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, appears to have found love with Kano princess, Zahra Bayero.

The couple who will make things official on August 21, 2021, are already dazzling online fans with their pre-wedding activities.

Just recently, Zahra’s close friends gathered for her snow-themed bridal shower and photos from the lovely occasion has made the rounds on social media.

Zahra Bayero's snow-themed bridal shower. Photos: @trendjournalng, @fabricblogger

Source: Instagram

The bride-to-be looked stunning in a lovely figure-hugging white dress that many would have mistaken for a wedding dress.

See below:

Staying true to the theme, the venue for the event was decorated with several balloons, blue lights, snowflakes and more.

The bride’s friends and other guests also rocked lovely powdery blue dresses as they celebrated.

See photos from the occasion below:

A pretty guest at Zahra's bridal shower:

Another pretty friend of the bride flaunts her outfit:

The Shagari sisters show love to Zahra:

Guests were treated to mouth-watering dishes:

The snow-themed event also wowed guests:

Nigerians react

Read some of the comments from fans to Zahra's bridal shower:

Mrs_habeebah:

"Wallahi I thought it was a Christian bride."

Rumaysxh:

"The Hausa Elsa #frozen."

Quinnruks:

"Gaskia her dress looks very beautiful ."

Lovely.

Nigerians say Zahra looks unhappy as they react to pre-wedding festivity photos

President Muhammadu Buhari's son Yusuf and his bride-to-be Zahra Ado-Bayero have started their pre-wedding festivities as they are set to tie the knot in August.

Photos recently spotted on social media showed that a special tournament was organised for the couple. The event was held on Saturday, July 31.

Yusuf and his beautiful bride Zahra were spotted at the event. While the president's son donned a branded black t-shirt with the image of a man on a horse printed on it, Zahra wore a black and white dotted dress.

Internet users commented on Zahra's seemingly stern look as photos from the polo tournament made the rounds.

Source: Legit Newspaper