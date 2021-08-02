President Muhammadu Buhari's son Yusuf has started preparations to take the big marriage step

The young man and his bride Zahra Ado-Bayero were recently spotted in lovely photos shared on social media

Zahra and Yusuf were also seen surrounded by some family members who were donned in branded t-shirts

President Muhammadu Buhari's son Yusuf and his bride-to-be Zahra Ado-Bayero have started their pre-wedding festivities as they are set to tie the knot on Friday, August 20.

President Buhari's son Yusuf and his fiancee Zahra Ado-Bayero begin their pre-wedding festivities. Photos: @naijaonthego

Source: Instagram

Polo tournament for Yusuf Buhari and his bride

The couple seems to have a line-up of activities as their big day approaches.

Photos recently spotted on social media showed that a special tournament was organised for the couple. The event was held on Saturday, July 31.

Yusuf and his beautiful bride Zahra were spotted at the event. While the president's son donned a branded black t-shirt with the image of a man on a horse printed on it, Zahra wore a black and white dotted dress.

Family members were also spotted and they wore branded t-shirts like the one seen on Yusuf.

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Reactions from social media users

rukyben_catering_services:

"Why d girl dey vex na?"

hunnietoye:

"Nothing stunning about these pictures o, the girl no happy."

thedynamicchioma:

"Is it just me or the bride no just smile for any of the pictures?"

lev_tabitha:

"But why is she standing n frowning like they forced her?"

dominic.precious:

"She doesn't look happy."

'Celebrity' marriage committee

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bichi Kingdom spokesman Lurwanu Malikawa, in a statement, said the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasir Ado-Bayero, inaugurated a 145-member committee to facilitate the wedding without any problems.

According to the statement, Bagwai District Commissioner Nura Ahmad (Madaki Bichi) will chair the committee, with Abba Waziri (Falakin Bichi) as its secretary.

The king instructed the community members to use their experience to ensure the success of the wedding.

Source: Legit