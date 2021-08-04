A woman identified as Roxy Jacenko has gifted her 9-year-old daughter with a sleek Mercedes Benz GL ride

The beautiful car gift which costs a whopping N111 million has sent social media users into a mixed frenzy

The stunned young girl, Pixie Curtis, said she had thought it was a trampoline delivery her mum had ordered but got a car instead

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A 9-year-old girl is already living the dream as she joins the list of luxury car owners thanks to her mum.

Pixie Curtis's mum named Roxy Jacenko got her a brand new Mercedes Benz GL car which costs a whopping $270,000 (N111 million), according to News.com.au.

The car gift didn't seem to sit well with some social media users Photo Credit: news.com.au, Instagram/ @pixiecurtis

Source: UGC

Breaking the news on her verified Instagram page on Monday, August 2, 2021, the youngster who runs a toy company said that it wasn't quite what she was expecting.

Pixie's mum organized the surprise

According to Pixie, she had told her mum that they needed a 7-seater car, a request the woman promised to organize.

And then a certain day, Pixie's mum told her to come outside the house only to shock her with the sleek ride.

In her words:

"This was such a surprise !! Mum told us to come to the front of the house - we thought there was a trampoline delivery - it was a new car!!!!!!! We told her we needed 7 seats we didn’t think she would actually organise it!!"

The car gift sparked reactions among social media users

@linda_a_williams wrote:

"ll I’m saying is I hope I’m around when Pixie turns 16 to see what she’s up to …… I sincerely hope she’s a polite and humble human and not the opposite if this sort of stuff is happening at the age of 9."

@westy.daniel said:

"And this is what we're teaching kids these days? God help us all."

@kim_k.smith commented:

"Meanwhile in south west Sydney people struggle. Daily. Spoilt kids. Glad she didn’t ask for a plane."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

10-year-old boy gifted car on his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 10-year-old boy was gifted a new car by his mother on his birthday.

In Instagram photos that had gone viral, the celebrant rocked suit as he is flanked by his mum and other younger kids.

Some persons wondered where a boy of his age would ride the car to just as many others prayed for the ability to shower the same love on their kids.

Source: Legit.ng