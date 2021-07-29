Reality star Uriel Oputa has said that she will not allow anybody to soil her name by accusing her of what she did not do

The beautiful woman noted that since she left the Big Brother Naija house five years ago, no man has bought her anything

Uriel stated that she does all manner of businesses including wig making and colouring to make ends meet

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

BBNaija Uriel has reacted to the shade from footballer Jude Ighalo’s estranged wife Sonia.

Soni made a post on Instagram saying the reality star sleeps with a particular footballer and still acts friendly in the wife's comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

BBNaija Uriel replies to Jude Ighalo’s estranged wife's shade. Photos: @instablog9ja, @urielmusicstar

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Uriel speaks her truth

Uriel made a video to reply to Sonia. According to her, if she had a sugar daddy, she would not be driving a Honda Crosstour. The reality star noted that she does all manner of jobs to fend for herself and her sick mum.

The BBNaija star said she worked hard for the money she has. Sounding a note of warning, Uriel says she will not let anyone soil her name in the mud.

Watch her speak below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions

mercyike_:

"Y’all leave my UU alone oh! My girl works really hard for her money."

naijabakers:

"She said what she said and she is a very hardworking, beautiful, young woman. Not every beautiful woman lives off men. Scratch that."

peterborough63:

"This babe is decent to an extent....she was without a car for a long time before she got her honda car."

temitemah:

"You just have to love uriel! That babe hustles."

cheeyormah_:

"Uriel is one person everyone knows works hard for her money. You people should rest already abeg."

official._betty:

"She does work hard for her money..to take care of her mum! U guys shouldn’t be so quick to believe accusations on social media!"

deronke_dimples:

"No Uriel slander will be tolerated. She works so hard for her money."

queendoracollectionsng:

"Uriel works very hard for her money, no Uriel slandering here."

fabulosgloria:

"For those saying she is lying please name her Sugar Daddy. Since y'all are so sure she is lying."

My waist and curves are natural

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uriel Oputa revealed the routine that keeps her tiny waist and curvy body in check.

Her revelation was in a reply to people who were discrediting her hard work and attributing her body to surgery.

Uriel in her post asked trolls to get off her back, saying that her body is hundred per cent natural, and they have no idea how much work goes into getting herself to stay in shape.

Source: Legit.ng