A young boy was treated to what many will consider the mother of all surprises by his mum on his birthday

The 10-year-old boy got a sleek BMW car from his mum as was captured in trending photos making rounds online

While many people gushed about the huge gift, others passed funny remarks about it as they hailed his mum

A 10-year-old boy was given the surprise by his mum on the occasion of his birthday.

The Nigerian lad whose identity is still unknown was gifted a BMW car as he marked his birthday in style.

In Instagram photos shared by @kingtundeednut, the celebrant rocked suit as he is flanked by his mum and other younger kids.

In one of the pictures, he could be seen all smiles as he flaunted the car keys.

Social media reacts to the huge gift

Some persons wondered where a boy of his age would ride the car to just as many others prayed for the ability to shower the same love on their kids.

@bjwisky said:

''Hope say 9ja teachers no go Dey envy this boy like this."

@yemiwo_azaman reacted:

"So this some boy get car..ewiii and una say make we no do yahoo for this country."

@therealesthereduh_backup wondered:

"Nah where hin go drive am?"

