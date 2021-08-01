The governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa has sympathised with the family of Nollywood actress, Rachael Oniga, who recently passed away

Okowa in a statement on Saturday, July 31, said the death of the renowned movie star was a huge loss to Delta tate and Nigeria

In his condolence message, the governor prayed that God grants the actress eternal rest and comfort the family

Delta state - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed sadness over the passing of veteran actress, Rachael Oniga. The state governor commiserated with the Oniga family, Urhobo nation and the Nollywood industry.

The renowned movie star, who hails from Eku in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta, reportedly died on Friday in Lagos. She was 64.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday, July 31, Okowa expressed bewilderment at the passing of Oniga, saying she was a consummate actress whose demise was a huge loss to Delta and Nigeria.

He noted that the deceased contributed immensely to the "revolution" in the movie industry in the country, saying that she was a great name in Nollywood, which she contributed hugely in birthing and nurturing.

The governor said

"On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I offer my deepest condolences to Oniga family and friends, including Nollywood community where the late veteran movie actress featured prominently as a matriach.

“The late Rachael Oniga was one of the country’s iconic movie actresses and was reputed to have featured in over 50 films during her career.

"She was indeed, a household name and a pride of our State. She will be greatly missed by movie lovers and Deltans.

“It is my belief that the late Rachael Oniga will be long remembered and honoured for her good interpretation of movie roles and for the formation and growth of Nollywood."

Okowa prayed that God would grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed Oniga and comfort her family and all who mourn her.

