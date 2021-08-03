Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, has called for the adoption of a rotational presidency ahead of 2023

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, on Monday, August 2, called for the adoption of a rotational presidency in Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The governor made this call during an interview on Channels Television, amid the rising demand that the presidential slot should be allocated to the south.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has called for the adoption of a rotational presidency ahead of the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: Gov. Abdullahi A. Sule Mandate

Addressing the issue during the live program, the governor stated:

“I believe in the rotational presidency in Nigeria, I strongly believe in that. This is my view; it is not the view of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors”.

He also noted that he is a beneficiary of rotation as he emerged as the governor of Nasarawa state via a similar arrangement.

Governor Sule added that the best person from the zone should emerge as the nation’s president.

In the meantime, the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are yet to make their positions on zoning known.

The southeast, southwest and south-south zones make up the southern region.

The south-south produced former President Goodluck Jonathan who ruled for five years, from the year 2010 through 2015 and the southwest produced Olusegun Obasanjo from Ogun state, who ruled for eight years. Obasanjo was president between 1999 and 2007.

Meanwhile, the southeast comprising the Igbo states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo wants to produce the president in 2023.

Yahaya Bello on 2023: Zoning is unconstitutional, let the best candidate be president

In another development, Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has slammed the proponents of the rotational presidency.

The APC governor affirmed that it is not recognised in Nigeria's constitution.

He made this known at a media briefing in Abuja on Friday, July 9.

