A talented young man, Lukas Osarobo, made a great plaque that tells the story of the first king of Benin

Lukas revealed that there are many bronze pieces of the kingdom abroad that were stolen and dissociated from Benin

Though the conceiving of the plaque's design took him a day, he revealed that casting it could not be rushed

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together

A young Nigerian man, Lukas Osarobo, has wowed many people as he designed a big bronze plaque in the Benin kingdom.

In his interview with Legit TV, he said the piece of artwork is the largest ever made in Benin. Luka who is a multi-disciplinary artist stated that he made it to show that the Benin bronze pieces which were stolen are still housed in many foreign museums around the world.

He said that he is proud of what he has done.

Source: Original

Many were stolen

He added that Benin artwork has been for many years treated like regular pieces of art. Members of the Benin kingdom stood in amazement as they looked at the artistic hieroglyphs on the plaque.

Lukas revealed that the art pieces in foreign museums were treated like they were dug up somewhere without associating them to the Benin people.

The plaque tells a story

According to him, the plaque is the life story of the first king of Benin who made the kingdom into an empire. He added that the monarch was also the first king to have contact with the Europeans.

The Nigerian man said that it did not take him long to come up with the design and story, but the casting took roughly two years because he had setbacks.

Watch the full video interview below:

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Edo influenced Portuguese creole

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Edo language contributed greatly to the Portuguese creole because of the relationship Benin had with Portugal during the pre-colonial days.

For instance, in 1472, a Portuguese explorer, Ruy de Sequeira, travelled to a place which is known as the Niger Delta in modern-day Nigeria. It was then under the control of the Benin kingdom.

Great Benin wall

To show how great the kingdom was, another report described it as one of the oldest cities in Africa a wonder to behold before the modern age.

The wall of the kingdom was razed during the 1897 expedition, adding that the act really affected the history of Benin and the proof that there were African civilisations before modernism.

Source: Legit.ng