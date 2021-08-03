Divine Oduduru made it through to the semi-finals of the men's 200meters after coming second in Heat 1 behind Jamaica’s Rasheed Dwyer

The Nigerian record holder in the 200m event had the third-best time in the overall standings as is getting closer to earn a medal

The 24-year-old who ran the second-fastest time this year in the 200m will be hoping to qualify into the finals later in the day

Divine Oduduru qualified into the semi-finals of the 200meters men's event after returning a time of 20.36seconds, Punch, Premium Times.

The 24-year-old came second behind Jamaica’s Rasheed Dwyer in Heat 1 who finished the race with a time of 20.36s.

Oduduru will be happy with the progress he has made after being disqualified in the men's 100m event over the weekend.

Divine Oduduru finishing behind Jamaica's Rasheed Dwyer to qualify for the semi finals. Photo by Giuseppe CACACE

Source: Getty Images

the national record holder in the 200m ran the second-best time this year after returning a time of 19.73sec.

In the overall standings for the semi-finals, Oduduru's qualification time is third-best behind world champion Noah Lyles (19.50) and South African Clarence Munyai (19.69).

Oduduru's year so far

Across the season, Oduduru ran a time of 19.88 is fourth in the field behind the U.S. contingent of Lyles (19.74), two-time Diamond League winner Kenny Bednarek (19.78), and Florida teen sensation Erriyon Knighton (19.84).

The men’s semi-final will take place later on Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, by 12.50 p.m. Nigerian time.

