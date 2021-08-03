Ese Brume has clinched Team Nigeria's first medal at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games winning a bronze

The 25-year-old finished third in the Women's Long Jump event with an impressive 6.97m jump in the final

Malaika Mihambo of Germany won the gold medal with 7.00m jump, while USA’s Brittney Reese clinched the silver

Team Nigeria has won its first medal at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic games courtesy a bronze medal by Ese Brume.

The 25-year-old athlete qualified for the final stage on Sunday morning leaping to a distance of 6.76m, 1cm more than the required mark to seal her place.

Brume eventually made a 6.97m jump in the final to clinch the bronze medal.

Ese Brume wins Nigeria's first gold medal at Tokyo Olympic Games. Photo: Tom Weller

Source: Getty Images

The Nation reports that Germany’s Malaika Mihambo clinched the gold medal with 7.00m jump while USA’s Brittney Reese clinched the silver medal with 6.97m on count back.

Brume is Nigeria’s sole representative in the jumps in Tokyo since the disqualification of Ruth Usoro by the Athletics Integrity Unit

Guardian reports that apart from Ajunwa’s gold in 1996 Atlanta, Blessing Okagbare is another Nigerian to have won a medal in the Olympic Long Jump event having won silver at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

Nigeria guaranteed of Gold or Silver

Meanwhile, Blessing Oborududu has qualified for the finals of the women's freestyle wrestling in the 68kg category after producing a dominant display against Mongolia's Battsetseg Soronzonbold.

She outscored her opponent 7-2 to guarantee a place in the final as well as winning either a silver or gold in the final.

It is the first time Nigeria will be having a medal at the Olympics in wrestling and it took Oborududu her third attempt at the global event.

The 32-year-old celebrated around the arena as she was hoisted up by her coach as she prepares to face an American wrestler in the gold medal match.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian athlete Grace Nwokocha will not take part in the medals event of the Women’s 200m at the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo, BBC reports.

Nwokocha, however, finished fourth in the semifinal Heat 3 with 22.47 seconds to crash out of the games, but she put up an impressive show in Tokyo.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast won the race with 22.11 seconds, while Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas finished second in the race.

