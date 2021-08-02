Blessing Oborududu will be competing for honour in the women's freestyle wrestling event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The 32-year-old outclassed Mongolia's Battsetseg Soronzonbold by 7-2 to ease into the gold medal match

The common Wealth gold medalist will now have to defeat America's Tamyra Marianna who defeated Chrkasova Alla

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Blessing Oborududu has qualified for the finals of the women's freestyle wrestling in the 68kg category after producing a dominant display against Mongolia's Battsetseg Soronzonbold.

She outscored her opponent 7-2 to guarantee a place in the final as well as winning either a silver or gold in the final.

It is the first time Nigeria will be having a medal at the Olympics in wrestling and it took Oborududu her third attempt at the global event.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Blessing Oborududu qualified into the women's freestyle at Tokyo 2020 with an easy win over Mongolia’s Battsetseg Soronzonbold. Photo by Jack Guez and Ye Aung Thu

Source: Getty Images

The 32-year-old celebrated around the arena as she was hoisted up by her coach as she prepares to face an American wrestler in the gold medal match.

Oborududu previous opponents

She produced a dominant display in the quarter-finals as she outscored Elis Manolova of Azerbaijan 13-2 to reach the last four.

In the preliminary stage, the powerful Oborududu also went past Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan.

She is now one-fight away from becoming the Olympic champion as she faces United States' Tamyra Marianna who defeated Ukraine's Chrkasova Alla in the other semi-final contest.

Oborududu's previous tournament wins

Oburududu has won gold at every African Wrestling Championships for the past 11 years except for 2012 when she chose to compete at the London 2012 Olympics.

She also won gold, silver and bronze at 2010, 2014 and 2018 Common Wealth Games in the women's freestyle wrestling event.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Enoch Adegoke produced a valiant effort in the men's 100meters final but pulled off a hamstring injury halfway into the race.

Italy's Lamont Jacobs finished first in the race as Fred Kerley came second and Canadian Andre De Grasse won bronze.

Jacobs returned a personal best of 9:80sec to become the first Italian to ever wear the blue ribbon at the 100m men's event.

South Africa's Akani Simbiwe came fourth while Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes was disqualified in the thrilling contest.

Source: Legit Newspaper