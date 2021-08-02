Five housemates on the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show were put up for possible eviction after the wildcards were given the power to decide

The wildcards, Maria and Pere, were made to nominate four housemates each while the HOH, Boma, had the power to save and replace

Whitemoney, Jay Paul, Yerins, Niyi and Beatrice were nominated by the wildcards and Boma replaced Jay Paul with Yousef

The fun and games seems to have been suspended on the BBNaija show as things recently took a serious turn after it was time to nominate people for possible eviction.

Biggie who has been known to introduce twists to the show from time to time, gave the wildcards, Maria and Pere, the power to nominate their colleagues for possible eviction.

Interestingly, only the wildcards were given the sole power to nominate and all the other housemates did not get a chance to choose.

Maria and Pere put five housemates up for eviction.

Maria’s votes

Maria decided to put up Jay Paul, Whitemoney, Beatrice and Yerins.

Pere’s votes

The second wildcard, Pere, decided to nominate Whitemoney, Beatrice, Yerins and Niyi.

See videos below:

Head of House Boma uses power

Just like in previous seasons, the HOH, was given the power to save and replace one of the housemates put up for possible eviction.

Boma decided to save Jay Paul and replaced him with Yousef. This means that the housemates up for eviction are Yousef, Whitemoney, Jay Paul, Beatrice and Niyi.

Nigerians react

Shortly after the nominated housemates were selected, social media started to buzz as fans of the show shared their different reactions.

A number of them were not pleased that Maria was crying despite being one of the wildcards to nominate. Read what some fans had to say below:

Amara_dennis:

"Why is Maria hugging whitemoneymanipulative human my God....tnk God whitemoney use am catch cruise."

A_bikeh:

"The fact that Maria started shedding crocodile tears is so annoying‍♀️‍♀️, it's still White money that came to pet her.... But I really like White money's courage, baba still dey catch cruise ."

Olamide._:

"All Whitemoney did was cook and clean for those ungrateful people."

Adorablesyl:

"Maria the pretender! Why is she crying? White money goes no where."

Pere and Maria escape eviction as housemates fail wildcard test

The first possible eviction of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes season took a completely different turn as housemates failed to discover the two wildcards planted among them.

Recall that earlier in the week, Big Brother had given the entire house a task to get to know one another and discover those who are the wild cards in the process.

Interestingly, most housemates continued to mention Liquorose and Jaypaul’s names with only a few guessing right.

Source: Legit