Mo Abudu Attacks Claims of Cinema Cabal in Nollywood Controlling Screening
Celebrities

by  Chinasa Afigbo
3 min read
  • Mo Abudu came forward to address claims of a Nollywood cinema cabal controlling film screenings
  • The EbonyLife CEO says scheduling decisions are based on audience demand and business considerations
  • Her comments come amid rising complaints from filmmakers and cinema-goers about movie access and favouritism

Media entrepreneur and EbonyLife Group CEO Mo Abudu has dismissed allegations that a secret cabal exists in Nollywood, working with cinema operators to block certain films from screening.

In recent weeks, some filmmakers and cinema-goers have taken to social media claiming that films are sometimes removed from scheduled screenings, replaced with other titles, or that cinema staff persuade audiences to switch movies after tickets have been sold.

Mo Abudu opens up on alleged cinema control in Nollywood
Mo Abudu breaks silence on alleged control of Nollywood screens. Credit: @moabudu
Speaking on ARISE Television on Saturday, Abudu said cinema operations are driven strictly by business considerations and audience demand, not sentiment, favouritism, or personal relationships.

“Even if you say people prefer peak hours, and they get 50% of that, that’s still about 450 screenings in a month,” she said, explaining that scheduling decisions are based on performance, operational costs, and audience turnout.

Veteran actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde acknowledged that such complaints have become widespread but clarified that the allegations do not reflect EbonyLife Cinemas’ practices.

“I have heard these things, people have been saying this. Actors themselves have come out to say this has happened to them. And there are some fans too who corroborate these stories,” Omotola said.
Responding, Abudu added: “I can’t speak for all cinemas, but I can certainly speak for EbonyLife Cinemas. It’s not true. We run a professional business. Our return on investment depends very heavily on making sure that we have people sitting in every single cinema.”
Mo Abudu denies allegations of Nollywood screen monopoly
Mo Abudu opens up on alleged cinema control in Nollywood. Credit: @moabudu
She further stressed that cinema schedules are adjusted based on audience demand and operational realities.

“When your film is in our cinema, and it has no audience, and I am running air conditioning and paying staff, by the next week we are going to have a conversation. That time slot can no longer really work.”

Abudu highlighted that even films produced by her own daughter have been moved due to poor turnout, emphasising that these decisions are business-driven, not personal.

The remarks come amid growing tension between filmmakers and cinema operators, particularly during Nigeria’s busy December cinema season. Filmmakers like Toyin Abraham, Niyi Akinmolayan, and Ini Edo have raised concerns about gatekeeping, unfavourable screening times, and alleged mismanagement of ticket revenues.

Watch her speak below:

Omotola Jalade criticises dancing to promote movies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omotola Jalade Ekeinde stirred fresh conversations in the movie industry after criticising the growing trend of dancing on social media to promote films.

Omotola made her views known during a recent appearance on TVC Entertainment, where she stated clearly that she could not dance to market a movie, describing such an approach as unprofessional.

According to her, she only dances when she feels like it, not when it becomes a marketing obligation.

Source: Legit.ng

