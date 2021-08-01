BBNaija: Pere, Maria Escape Eviction As Housemates Fail to Discover Them As Wild Cards
- Big Brother unexpectedly summoned housemates to the lounge to nominate housemates who are possibly the wildcards of the season
- Unfortunately, most housemates failed to mention Maria and Pere, thereby saving them from possible eviction
- Legit.ng compiled a list showing how each of the Shine Ya Eyes housemates voted during the nomination process
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!
The first possible eviction of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes season took a completely different turn as housemates failed to discover the two wildcards planted among them.
Recall that earlier in the week, Big Brother had given the entire house a task to get to know one another and discover those who are the wild cards in the process.
Well, as the housemates awaited the live eviction show hosted by Ebuka, Big Brother summoned them all to the lounge and announced the nomination process for possible wild cards.
BBNaija 2021: Boma beats colleagues with wide margin to emerge 2nd Head of House, picks Jackie B as deputy
Each housemate was summoned into the diary room and asked to provide the names of the two wild cards in the house.
Interestingly, most housemates continued to mention Liquorose and Jaypaul’s names with only a few guessing rights.
Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
See how each housemate voted below:
- Whitemoney: Liquorose, Pere
- Princess: Beatrice, Yerins
- Niyi: Jaypaul, Liquorose
- Arin: Liquorose, Jaypaul
- Jaypaul: Emmanuel Beatrice
- Cross: Jaypaul, Liquorose
- Angel: Jaypaul, Liquorose
- Saga: Liquorose, Jaypaul
- Tega: Emmanuel, Saskay
- Emmanuel: Liquorose, Jaypaul
- Liquorose: Beatrice, Yerins
- Yerins: Yousef, Princess
- Princess: NIL
- Sammie: Beatrice, Yerins
- Jackie B: Beatrice, Yerins
- Saskay: Liquorose, Yerins
- Nini: Liquorose, Jaypaul
- Yousef: Jaypaul, Beatrice
- Beatrice: Jaypaul, Arin
- Boma: Beatrice, Yerins
- Peace: Jaypaul, Liquorose
Pere, Maria given the opportunity to mention those who guessed right
In an unexpected turn of events, Big Brother gave the two wild cards an opportunity to mention the names of housemates that possibly guessed their names right.
See how they voted below:
- Maria: Whitemoney, Jaypaul
- Pere: Whitemoney, Jaypaul
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Shine Ya eyes housemates enjoy first Saturday night party
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes housemates had their first experience of the much raved about Saturday night party.
The housemates all rocked on the dance floor as celebrity DJ Big N thrilled them with hit songs after another.
Legit.ng compiled some official pictures from the party and that showed that the housemates had a time of their lives during the party.
Source: Legit.ng News