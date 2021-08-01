Big Brother unexpectedly summoned housemates to the lounge to nominate housemates who are possibly the wildcards of the season

Unfortunately, most housemates failed to mention Maria and Pere, thereby saving them from possible eviction

Legit.ng compiled a list showing how each of the Shine Ya Eyes housemates voted during the nomination process

The first possible eviction of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes season took a completely different turn as housemates failed to discover the two wildcards planted among them.

Recall that earlier in the week, Big Brother had given the entire house a task to get to know one another and discover those who are the wild cards in the process.

Well, as the housemates awaited the live eviction show hosted by Ebuka, Big Brother summoned them all to the lounge and announced the nomination process for possible wild cards.

Each housemate was summoned into the diary room and asked to provide the names of the two wild cards in the house.

Interestingly, most housemates continued to mention Liquorose and Jaypaul’s names with only a few guessing rights.

See how each housemate voted below:

Whitemoney: Liquorose, Pere

Princess: Beatrice, Yerins

Niyi: Jaypaul, Liquorose

Arin: Liquorose, Jaypaul

Jaypaul: Emmanuel Beatrice

Cross: Jaypaul, Liquorose

Angel: Jaypaul, Liquorose

Saga: Liquorose, Jaypaul

Tega: Emmanuel, Saskay

Emmanuel: Liquorose, Jaypaul

Liquorose: Beatrice, Yerins

Yerins: Yousef, Princess

Princess: NIL

Sammie: Beatrice, Yerins

Jackie B: Beatrice, Yerins

Saskay: Liquorose, Yerins

Nini: Liquorose, Jaypaul

Yousef: Jaypaul, Beatrice

Beatrice: Jaypaul, Arin

Boma: Beatrice, Yerins

Peace: Jaypaul, Liquorose

Pere, Maria given the opportunity to mention those who guessed right

In an unexpected turn of events, Big Brother gave the two wild cards an opportunity to mention the names of housemates that possibly guessed their names right.

See how they voted below:

Maria: Whitemoney, Jaypaul

Pere: Whitemoney, Jaypaul

