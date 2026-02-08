Paul Onuachu scored twice as Trabzonspor beat Samsunspor 3–0 away from home

Visiting players were attacked by fans after the match, with six suspects arrested

Trabzonspor described the incident as an “organized attack” and demanded strong punishment

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu was the star of the show as Trabzonspor cruised to a 3-0 away victory over Samsunspor on Saturday.

The Nigerian forward scored twice to seal a dominant win and continue his fine run of form in Turkey.

Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu and his Trabzonspor teammates were attacked by angry Samsunspor fans after their clash. Photo by Anadolu

The goals took his tally for the season to 15, underlining his importance to Trabzonspor’s push up the Super Lig table.

It was meant to be a night of celebration for the visitors after a professional performance on the pitch. Instead, events off the field turned the mood sour.

As the team made their way out after the match, a group of home supporters reportedly targeted the Trabzonspor players.

What should have been a routine departure quickly became a security incident, forcing authorities to step in.

Angry fans attack Trabzonspor team bus

Shocking footage later emerged showing the Trabzonspor team bus being pelted with stones and other objects in the Tekkeköy district, Turkish outlet Herbeler reports.

In the video, a group of individuals could be seen waiting by the roadside before springing into action as the bus approached.

Despite rainy conditions, the attackers followed through with the ambush, striking the vehicle as it passed.

Security personnel nearby attempted to intervene, and police moved swiftly after the incident.

Turkish authorities confirmed that six suspects had been arrested, with investigations continuing to establish the full details and identify anyone else involved.

The Samsun Police Department has launched a wider operation using the footage as evidence, as officials say the priority is to ensure accountability and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Trabzonspor release statement after attack

Trabzonspor did not hold back in their response.

In a strongly worded statement released on social media, the club insisted the incident was not random.

According to Herber, they described it as an “organised attack” and pointed to similar episodes in other cities as proof that the problem is growing.

The club warned that the safety of players and staff is now under serious threat and called for firm punishment for those responsible.

Trabzonspor said such acts damage the image of Turkish football and vowed to follow the case through to its conclusion.

Onuachu’s form continues despite setback

For Paul Onuachu, the night still carried footballing significance as his brace reinforced his status as one of Trabzonspor’s most reliable attackers this season.

Paul Onuachu is the leading goalscorer in the Turkish Super Lig with 15 goals. Photo by Anadolu

The Nigerian striker has been in strong scoring form and remains a key figure for club and country.

While the violence overshadowed the result, the performance itself showed Trabzonspor’s quality and Onuachu’s growing influence.

Attention now shifts to the investigation and whether Turkish football authorities will take further action to deter future attacks.

For now, the win stands, the arrests have been made, and the focus is on ensuring that players can compete without fear.

