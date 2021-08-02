The Imo state government has admitted its grave error in sacking the commissioner for justice and attorney-general, Cyprian Akaolisa,

An apology was tendered to Akaolisa on Monday, August 2, by the commissioner for information, Declan Emelumba, on behalf of the state

Emelumba in an announcement on Monday stated that the error was actually done by him when he was listing the names of retained commissioners in March

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Imo commissioner for justice and attorney-general, Cyprian Akaolisa, was on Monday, August 2, asked by the state government to resume his office after he was erroneously sacked in March.

Announcing the state government's latest decision, the commissioner for information and strategy, Declan Emelumba, said Akaolisa was never sacked when the state's executive council was dissolved three months ago, Punch reports.

The state government apologised for the error (Photo: Governor Hope Uzodinma)

Source: Facebook

Emelumba explained that the error took place while he was announcing the names of commissioners retained by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

He stated:

“This error which occurred when I was announcing the commissioners retained by His Excellency the executive governor of Imo state, Sen Hope Uzodimma, is highly regretted. I accept responsibility for this error.

“Consequently, the government has directed that the Hon Attorney General and commissioner for justice, Barr C.O C Akaolisa should immediately resume his normal duties as he was never dropped from the state cabinet.”

Nigerian governor sacks 20 commissioners, gives reason for drastic action

Recall that in an earlier post Legit.ng reported that Uzodinma had sacked 20 of his commissioners.

The Imo governor announced the sacking of the officials on Wednesday, May 12, at the end of the usual weekly executive council meeting.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Emelumba, who spoke on behalf of the governor, told journalists that Uzodinma took the decision to enable effective governance in the state.

He disclosed that the eight members of the cabinet retained by the governor include the commissioner for finance, science and technology, health, works, information, youths and sports, women affairs, and tourism.

Source: Legit.ng